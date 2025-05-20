Germany's Singulus Technologies will provide three of its physical vapor deposition (PVD) vacuum sputtering systems to Poland-based module manufacturer Roltec at a new plant that will produce copper, indium, gallium, and selenium (CIGS) cells on glass substrates. Germany-based Singulus Technologies will provide three of its advanced vacuum deposition systems to Poland-based module manufacturer Roltec for a thin-film production line. The new equipment will be used in the production of CIGS solar cells on glass substrates. The advanced PVD vacuum sputtering systems from Singulus Technologies are ...

