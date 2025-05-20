Latest platform updates enhance the unified interface to AI, apps, and analytics

Sigma, the industry-leading analytics platform with unique cloud data platform writeback capabilities, today announced a series of new features designed to make it easier for customers to build AI into their data workflows-and to bring Sigma data apps to life more robustly and functionally. The updates include major enhancements to its generative intelligence interface, Ask Sigma, as well as the launch of embedded writeback. With the introduction of the new File Column Type feature, teams can connect unstructured content with structured data for the first time, making complex, real-world workflows fully executable inside Sigma. Also announced today were upcoming features that continue to expand on Sigma's platform capabilities, including the ability to build Python-powered data science apps and natural language-built data apps.

"Sigma makes it possible for everyone who works with data to leverage the best AI models, deploy fully operational data apps, and discover new, trusted insights with the help of AI-all in a single platform," said Mike Palmer, CEO of Sigma. "Every company is talking about AI, but the reality is that most are building the wrong things or thinking about the wrong problems. Building flashy AI is easy. Building AI that solves the right problem-helping people think through complex concepts and unlock new outcomes-is really hard. This is the AI work that matters, and Sigma leads the way with a thoughtful approach."

The UI to AI, apps, and analytics-all in one platform

The suite of new features for Ask Sigma enables customers to accelerate their data analysis with the help of AI. These innovations include ways to:

Embed Ask Sigma directly into a customer's product for use by their end users

Monitor AI usage, adoption, and engagement through the new Admin View

Run Ask Sigma with models from Snowflake and Databricks

With embedded AI-powered analytics, Sigma enables companies to deliver a seamless, self-service experience to their end users, reducing reliance on analysts and accelerating time to insight. Users can ask natural language questions, explore how answers are derived, and iterate on the results-all without leaving the product experience.

"Sigma's core ethos is to be the analytics platform for any business user, regardless of technical skill level. Our AI strategy simply takes this idea further," added Palmer. "These enhancements not only make AI in analytics more transparent, customizable, and accessible-they also empower data, IT, and product leaders to drive greater impact. With features like Embedding, Admin View, and Warehouse Models, we're giving leaders unprecedented control, visibility, and scalability in how data is used across their organizations."

Turn dashboards into interactive apps with embedded writeback

With the introduction of embedded writeback, customers can now take Sigma's embedded analytics in their product from passive viewing to active collaboration. By turning static dashboards into powerful, role-based workflows, Sigma enables end users to act on insights in real time, while reducing governance and security risks and ensuring full auditability. With embedded writeback, companies are enabled to:

Build interactive data experiences for their end users inside their existing applications

Allow end users to edit, update, and submit changes directly from embedded dashboards

Adjust a forecast or reallocate resources, with the data becoming the new source of truth-reflected everywhere, and usable across the stack

Get visibility into who made changes with an end-to-end audit trail

Connect unstructured content with structured data

Sigma has introduced an upgrade to its platform with powerful implications for its data app development capabilities. Sigma data apps-launched this past March-combine live data, workflows, and user input directly on the customer's cloud data warehouse.

Sigma's new File Column Type feature allows users to upload unstructured files-like PDFs, images, and spreadsheets-directly into Sigma tables. This means teams can add critical context to their data and fully integrate these files into live workflows, virtually eliminating the need to juggle files between email attachments or shared drives into disconnected and expensive single-purpose software.

With all data, structured and unstructured, now securely in one place-the customer's data warehouse-Sigma makes it easier than ever to turn complex business processes into interactive, data-driven apps.

Examples of what customers can now do with Sigma data apps include:

A workflow to attach deal contracts where deal data lives

An expense report system with easy receipt attachment capabilities

A project management workflow where creative assets can be attached to marketing campaign calendars

The Ask Sigma upgrades, embedded writeback, and file column type capabilities are all features available today.

Coming soon for Sigma customers using Databricks are data science apps-a way for Sigma users who write Python code to flexibly build in a Sigma workbook.

Soon, customers will also be able to leverage Ask Sigma to turn a workflow from plain language into a working app. These Natural Language-designed data apps may be fully connected to a customer's live data, including inputs for user interaction. Designed to be built to drive real action, without writing code or relying on technical teams, creating apps will become faster and more accessible.

To learn more about the newest AI product advancements and features coming soon, visit: sigmacomputing.com/product-launch/spring-2025

For more information on Sigma, visit: https://www.sigmacomputing.com/

ABOUT SIGMA

Sigma is business intelligence built for the cloud. With a spreadsheet UI, business users can work in the formulas and functions they already know, while more technical users can write SQL and apply AI models to data. Sigma queries the cloud warehouse directly, making it incredibly fast and secure-data never leaves the warehouse, and Sigma can analyze billions of rows in seconds. Beyond dashboards and reports, teams use Sigma to build custom data apps, which integrate live data with end user input. Sigma is the first analytics platform to enable data writeback, and continues to lead the market with innovation across AI, reporting, and embedded analytics.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20250520290856/en/

Contacts:

press@sigmacomputing.com