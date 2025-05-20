Hear At Last Holdings, Inc.: Hear At Last Holdings Receives Initial Purchase Order of Portable Homes from Jamaican Developer

TORONTO, ON / ACCESS Newswire / May 20, 2025 / Hear At Last Holdings Inc., an emerging player in modular and portable housing solutions, is pleased to announce the receipt of an initial purchase order from a leading Jamaican real estate developer for its innovative line of portable homes.

This order marks a significant milestone for Hear At Last Holdings as it expands into the Caribbean market, delivering sustainable, cost-effective housing solutions designed for rapid deployment and community development. The Jamaican developer plans to utilize the units in a series of residential and mixed-use projects aimed at addressing local housing needs.

"We are excited to take this important step into the Caribbean and proud to support forward-thinking developers in Jamaica who are tackling housing challenges with innovative solutions," said Peter Wanner president at Hear At Last Holdings. "Our portable homes are designed with quality, mobility, and sustainability in mind - a perfect match for the needs of this growing market."

The initial order includes is a k50 modular home for sales presentation for the hotel and Jamaica National housing trust program. This will be unto 1 to 100 number of units of k50 models with delivery scheduled to begin in 60 days . Discussions are already underway regarding future orders and expanded partnerships throughout the region.

About Hear At Last Holdings Inc.

Hear At Last Holdings Inc. provides modular housing and portable infrastructure solutions designed to meet the needs of diverse communities around the globe. With a focus on innovation, sustainability, and social impact, the company aims to redefine how affordable housing is delivered and deployed.

