CAVU Resources, Inc. Reports 1st Quarter Results and Has a One Time Net Gain of $1,236,216

TULSA, OK / ACCESS Newswire / May 20, 2025 / CAVU Resources, Inc. (OTC PINK:CAVR) CAVU releases its First Quarter 2025 earnings report and is pleased to announce that the first quarter reflects a one-time net gain of $1,236,216, compared to a gain of $125,169 for the same period in 2024. For the three-month period, revenue increased by $1,111,047, representing a 887% increase year over year.

This one-time gain is primarily attributable to the extinguishment and restructuring of certain outstanding liabilities, resulting in a material reduction of corporate debt obligations.

"We continue to reduce debt and clean up the balance sheet. We are now moving the company into a position to begin securing growth opportunities," stated Billy Robinson CEO of CAVU Resources, Inc.

CAVU Resources, Inc:

CAVU Resources, Inc. is a vertically integrated holding company focused on developing and building undervalued assets and managing a diversified portfolio of disruptive technology, hospitality, energy and real estate asset backed revenue producing opportunities. The Company is a Nevada corporation and was founded in the late nineties. The Company website is www.cavuri.com.

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS:

This release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. All statements contained in this release that do not relate to matters of historical fact should be considered forward-looking statements, including statements that include the words "expect," "intend," "plan," "believe," "project," "forecast," "estimate," "may," "should," "anticipate" and similar statements of a future or forward-looking nature. These forward-looking statements are based on management's current expectations. These statements are neither promises nor guarantees but involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other essential factors that may cause actual results, performance, or achievements to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on any forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date on which they are made. The Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements for any reason except as required by law.

INVESTOR CONTACT:

Billy Robinson, CEO

CAVU Resources, Inc.

br@cavuri.com

504-722-7402

SOURCE: CAVU Resources, Inc.





View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/computers-technology-and-internet/cavu-resources-inc.-reports-1st-quarter-results-and-has-a-one-tim-1029588