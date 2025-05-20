Amaze Holdings, Inc.: Amaze Named Exclusive Merchandise Partner for Ghost Gaming as Creator Economy Expands

Fans Can Shop Official Merchandise from Ghost Gaming, with Exclusive Designs Launching at DreamHack Dallas May 23-25

NEWPORT BEACH, CALIFORNIA / ACCESS Newswire / May 20, 2025 / Amaze Holdings, Inc. (NYSE American:AMZE) ("Amaze" or the "Company"), a global leader in creator-powered commerce, today announced that its subsidiary, Amaze Software, Inc. ("Amaze Software") entered a strategic partnership with Resurgens Gaming to become the official merchandise partner for Ghost Gaming . Through the collaboration, Amaze will power the official Ghost Gaming merchandise store and offer a fully integrated e-commerce platform for a growing roster of creators in the Ghost Creator Network.

Ghost Gaming is a leading North American gaming lifestyle organization with a roster of 85 managed content creators and esports competitors across multiple game titles including Fortnite, Call of Duty, Valorant, CS2, Rocket League, Tekken, and others.

With Amaze, Ghost Gaming now has a scalable, end-to-end solution that streamlines merchandise production, online store creation, and global fulfillment. Each creator in the Ghost Creator Network can have their own custom-branded webstore, unique URL, design services, social media promotion, account management, and turnkey on-demand production and fulfillment to their community.

"We are proud to be Ghost Gaming's official print-on-demand merchandise partner, providing greater visibility and revenue streams for the growing number of influential creators in the gaming space," said Aaron Day, CEO of Amaze Software. "As Ghost Gaming expands its creator roster, we are excited to provide a solution that supports both the organization and individual influencers with the advanced e-commerce tools they need to succeed in today's expanding creator economy."

The Ghost Gaming merchandise storefront is now live on Spring by Amaze , featuring:

Ghost Gaming Essentials

An exclusive creator store for TacticalGramma

An exclusive creator store for GrndpaGaming

A Ghost Artist Collection

Additional creator collections and brand collaborations are expected monthly, including a limited-edition Ghost Gaming x Jon Stand drop later this year.

As part of the partnership, Amaze and Ghost Gaming will debut merchandise at DreamHack Dallas held on May 23-25, one of North America's largest gaming festivals.

"Both Amaze and Ghost Gaming are creator-powered organizations," said Jon Bukosky, Chief Commercial Officer at Resurgens Gaming. "With this partnership, we introduce new ongoing Ghost Gaming merchandise and, most importantly, will also help gaming content creators build and scale their own brands."

The partnership makes it easier for fans to discover and purchase authentic, creator-developed merchandise that matches their interests.

About Amaze:

Amaze Software, Inc. is an end-to-end, creator-powered commerce platform offering tools for seamless product creation, advanced e-commerce solutions, and scalable managed services. By empowering anyone to "sell anything, anywhere," Amaze enables creators to tell their stories, cultivate deeper audience connections, and generate sustainable income through shoppable, authentic experiences. Discover more at www.amaze.co .

About Ghost Gaming:

Ghost Gaming is a community-driven gaming organization cultivating talent and providing platforms to create engaging branded entertainment partnerships. Ghost Gaming has a roster of professional gamers and content creators across multiple titles, including Fortnite, Rocket League, Call of Duty and Valorant. With millions of social media followers across all platforms, Ghost is committed to finding and developing exceptional talent that represents the diverse gaming landscape.

