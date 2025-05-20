Token Communities Ltd. Announces Attendance at National Ace Capitol Hill Day

APOZ Development Concept was presented at Capitol Hill

WASHINGTON, DC / ACCESS Newswire / May 20, 2025 / Token Communities Ltd. (OTC PINK:TKCM) (the "Company") joined National Asian / Pacific Islander American Chamber of Commerce & Entrepreneurship ("National Ace") for its Capitol Hill Day on May 14, 2025 as an invited guest. At this event representatives of the Company engaged directly with legislators to describe the Company's Asia Pacific Opportunity Zone ("APOZ").

According to David Champ, CEO of the Company, "It was an honor to be invited by National Ace to this event and be able to discuss the APOZ to those in attendance including several legislators. It was a very successful and fruitful day for the APOZ project, as we believe this innovative concept is the very first of its kind in the U.S., and it has been getting more and more attention throughout the Asia Pacific business community and the main stream society in the U.S."

Mr. Leo Lei, Director of Operations of the APOZ project, further added, "the APOZ Project now is being known in many geopolitical circles as the project to bring international industrial manufacturing to the United States, as it is designed to attract hundreds of manufacturing businesses into the U.S. and creating thousands of new jobs. We truly believe this is a win-win situation for everybody under the current is tariff battle."

For Further information, please contact David Champ at 631-397-1111

