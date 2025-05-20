Anzeige
ACCESS Newswire
20.05.2025 14:38 Uhr
128 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Rwanga Foundation: Iraq's First Fully Solar-Powered Village in Kulak Is Now Operational

Finanznachrichten News

ERBIL, IRAQ / ACCESS Newswire / May 20, 2025 / The Erbil-based Rwanga Foundation is proud to announce the completion and official launch of the Kulak Solar Village, Iraq's first fully off-grid, solar-powered community. This transformative project marks a new chapter in sustainable development and climate resilience for both the Kurdistan region and Iraq as a whole.

The village, being inaugurated today, Tuesday, May 20, stands as a model of innovation - integrating renewable energy systems, sustainable agriculture, and climate adaptation practices. The initiative arrives at a critical time, as the region is facing escalating environmental challenges, including extreme heatwaves, water scarcity, and rapid desertification.

"This project proves that we can protect our environment, empower our people, and build a future rooted in resilience, dignity, and hope. Our vision is to see this model grow across Iraq-one village at a time-until sustainability becomes the standard, not the exception."-Idris Nechirvan Barzani, founder and president of the Rwanga Foundation.

The Kulak Solar Village is powered entirely by solar energy, which provides round-the-clock electricity. Solar-driven irrigation might also be possible, and there are plans to provide hands-on training programs in regenerative agriculture. The project serves as a replicable model designed to empower communities facing the harsh realities of climate change with the tools needed for energy independence, food security, and ecological restoration.

With Iraq recently ranked by the United Nations as the country that is fifth most vulnerable to climate change, this project represents a scalable solution to the urgent environmental and humanitarian crises facing the region.

The Kulak Solar Village is now fully operational, with plans underway to expand the model across Kurdistan and central Iraq by 2030. This effort will be implemented in partnership with regional authorities and international organizations, forming the cornerstone of Rwanga's broader Green Kurdistan campaign.

This milestone builds on Rwanga's long-standing environmental work, which includes the planting of over 200,000 trees across the region in the past five years, alongside ongoing investments in education, youth empowerment, and climate resilience.

Rwanga Foundation
00447527444447
ruwayda.mail@gmail.com
https://www.rwanga.org

SOURCE: Rwanga Foundation



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/healthcare-and-pharmaceutical/iraqs-first-fully-solar-powered-village-in-kulak-is-now-operational-1029829

© 2025 ACCESS Newswire
