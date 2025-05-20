Geneva, Switzerland--(Newsfile Corp. - May 20, 2025) - Generation Impact Global is pleased to announce its participation as one of the 17 partners in ADALTIM (Algorithms and Impact Data Lake for Transformative Impact Management), a project selected by the European Commission to develop a new generation of Impact Rating services for the financial and corporate sectors in Europe.





The project is led by Triadi, a spin-off of Politecnico di Milano, and brings together a European consortium of organisations from five countries. ADALTIM is one of eight initiatives chosen under the Commission's call to promote the creation of new enterprises capable of offering, within two years, advanced and reliable Impact Rating services. The objective is to improve the integrity and transparency of impact-related information used by European investors to guide capital allocation toward companies with high social and environmental impact.

"ADALTIM is born from a simple but radical conviction: without solid and shared measurement, impact risks remaining only a promise," said Mario Calderini, as quoted in Corriere della Sera. "We now have the opportunity - and the responsibility - to build infrastructure that makes impact legible, comparable, and central to decision-making. This is a vital step toward an economy that measures not only how much it produces, but how much it transforms."

As a partner in the project, Generation Impact Global will lead the technical development of the platform, contributing to the design and implementation of the data lake architecture, algorithmic engine, and core technical infrastructure. Leveraging its expertise in non-financial data automation and digital systems, Generation Impact will ensure the platform is scalable, interoperable, and capable of supporting advanced, transparent, and reliable Impact Rating services across Europe.



Anna Shpak, CEO of Generation Impact Global, commented: "We are honoured to be part of a consortium committed to shaping the future of impact measurement in Europe. At Generation Impact, we believe digital tools must go beyond compliance and provide meaningful, comparable data for investors and policymakers. ADALTIM is a critical step toward realizing that vision."

