Silver Spring, Maryland--(Newsfile Corp. - May 20, 2025) - BTCS Inc. (NASDAQ: BTCS) ("BTCS" or the "Company"), a blockchain technology-focused company, today announced the acquisition of 3,450 Ether (ETH) for approximately $8.42 million, using proceeds from recent financings. The purchases were made at an average price of $2,441 per ETH.

As of May 16, 2025, BTCS holds approximately 12,500 ETH, up from 9,063 ETH at the end of Q1 2025-an increase of approximately 38%. This growth contributed to the fair market value of the Company's total cryptocurrency holdings and cash reaching approximately $38.42 million, representing an 88% increase since the start Q2 2025.

"Ethereum remains at the core of our blockchain infrastructure strategy," said Charles Allen, Chief Executive Officer of BTCS. "By expanding our ETH position, we are strengthening the foundation that allows us to scale validator operations, grow staking revenue, and drive long-term value for shareholders."

About BTCS:

BTCS Inc. (NASDAQ: BTCS) is a U.S.-based blockchain infrastructure technology company currently focused on driving scalable revenue growth through its blockchain infrastructure operations. BTCS has honed its expertise in blockchain network operations, particularly in block building and validator node management. Its branded block-building operation, Builder+, leverages advanced algorithms to optimize block construction for on-chain validation, thus maximizing gas fee revenues. BTCS also supports other blockchain networks by operating validator nodes and staking its crypto assets across multiple proof-of-stake networks, allowing crypto holders to delegate assets to BTCS-managed nodes. In addition, the Company has developed ChainQ, an AI-powered blockchain data analytics platform, which enhances user access and engagement within the blockchain ecosystem. Committed to innovation and adaptability, BTCS is strategically positioned to expand its blockchain operations and infrastructure beyond Ethereum as the ecosystem evolves. Explore how BTCS is revolutionizing blockchain infrastructure in the public markets by visiting www.btcs.com.

Forward-Looking Statements:

Certain statements in this press release constitute "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the federal securities laws, including statements regarding investment opportunities from Ethereum, growing staking revenue, and driving long-term value for shareholders. Words such as "may," "might," "will," "should," "believe," "expect," "anticipate," "estimate," "continue," "predict," "forecast," "project," "plan," "intend" or similar expressions, or statements regarding intent, belief, or current expectations, are forward-looking statements. While the Company believes these forward-looking statements are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on any such forward-looking statements, which are based on information available to us on the date of this release. These forward-looking statements are based upon assumptions and are subject to various risks and uncertainties, including without limitation regulatory issues (including, but not limited to, potential SEC enforcement actions, regulatory changes affecting DeFi protocols, and state regulatory requirements), cybersecurity risks, technological challenges, market adoption risks, changes in blockchain protocols, continued volatility in the cryptocurrency markets, smart contract risks, liquidation risks associated with DeFi borrowing, and other risks inherent to blockchain technology and cryptocurrency operations, as well as risks set forth in the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission including its Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2024 which was filed on March 20, 2025. Thus, actual results could be materially different. The Company expressly disclaims any obligation to update or alter statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise, except as required by law.

