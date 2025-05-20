Sonata Software Launches AgentBridge - A Managed Services Offering For Agentic Workflows

Built by Sonata Software's AI Experts, this Cutting-Edge Agentic AI Solution Accelerates Enterprise-Scale AI-Powered Automation

EAST BRUNSWICK, N.J. and BENGALURU, India, May 20, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Sonata Software (NSE: SONATSOFTW) (BSE: 532221), a leader in Modernization Engineering, today announced the launch of AgentBridge, a breakthrough platform designed to accelerate AI-powered enterprise transformation.

AgentBridge empowers organizations to centrally design, deploy, and govern intelligent AI agents across business functions-enabling secure, scalable, and efficient enterprise automation.

Enterprises today grapple with fragmented AI initiatives, siloed tools, and disconnected systems-leading to inefficiencies and limited ROI. AgentBridge addresses these challenges through a unified multi-agent orchestration platform that enables creation, deployment, and lifecycle management of AI-powered workflows from a centralized, enterprise-grade marketplace. With built-in role-based access controls, LLM guardrails, and audit-ready logging, AgentBridge ensures robust security, compliance, and governance. Its modular, no-code interface empowers business and IT teams alike to build and scale AI agents with speed and confidence.

Platform Highlights:

Agent Marketplace: Discover, publish, and manage reusable AI agents through a functionally organized, compliance-aware catalog-with built-in analytics and monetization capabilities.

Discover, publish, and manage reusable AI agents through a functionally organized, compliance-aware catalog-with built-in analytics and monetization capabilities. Agent Builder: Visual, drag-and-drop designer featuring industry-specific blueprints, real-time debugging, and one-click marketplace publishing.

Visual, drag-and-drop designer featuring industry-specific blueprints, real-time debugging, and one-click marketplace publishing. Core Agent Logic: Configurable workflows supporting MCP , Agent-to-Agent (A2A) interactions, and full execution traceability.

Configurable workflows supporting , interactions, and full execution traceability. Integrations & Orchestrators: Seamless connectivity with leading Cloud providers, ERP systems, and enterprise databases.

Seamless connectivity with leading Cloud providers, ERP systems, and enterprise databases. Observability & ROI Dashboards: Real-time telemetry, drift analytics, and embedded compliance tools for Responsible AI assurance.

Real-time telemetry, drift analytics, and embedded compliance tools for Responsible AI assurance. Cloud & Model Support: Secure access to hosted and private models across multi-cloud environments.

With AgentBridge, Sonata continues to advance its vision of Responsible AI at Scale, delivering practical, high-impact innovation that helps enterprises become truly AI-native. This is the latest innovation from Sonata's Harmoni.ai - its responsible-first AI suite of solutions - to catalyze next step in AI-powered enterprise evolution.

Rajsekhar Datta Roy, CTO of Sonata Software, said: "AgentBridge directly addresses the industry's growing need for scalable, secure, and compliant AI deployment. It empowers enterprises to drive adoption with governance and observability, enabling real efficiencies, new revenue streams, and next-level automation."

Sharmila Sherikar, Head of Corporate Development, added: "AI agents are fast becoming strategic assets in the enterprise. AgentBridge is a game-changer-driving automation in customer experience, supply chain, compliance, and more. It represents Sonata's commitment to shaping the future of enterprise AI through agentic collaboration and modernization."

For more information about AgentBridge and its transformative capabilities, visit https://www.sonata-software.com/platformation-services/agentbridge

About Sonata Software

In today's market, there is a unique duality in technology adoption. On one side, extreme focus on cost containment by clients, and on the other, deep motivation to modernize their Digital storefronts to attract more consumers and B2B customers.

Sonata Software, with $1 Billion Revenue, is the leading Modernization company. Our unique Modernization approach through Platformation.AI helps create Efficient and Agile digital businesses to drive intelligent ecosystems of the future. Our bouquet of Modernization Engineering Services cuts across Data, Cloud, Dynamics, Automation, Cyber Security, and around newer technologies like Generative AI, Microsoft Fabric, and other modernization platforms.

Our unique and innovative Responsible-first AI offering Sonata Harmoni.AI is a comprehensive platform powered by GenAI and encompasses a variety of industry solutions, service delivery platforms, and accelerators. It is distinguished by its embedded ethics, privacy, security, and compliance. We enable our clients to leverage AI in three different ways: i) driving efficiencies, ii) driving higher consumer experience/modern sales, and iii) driving innovative business models.

Headquartered in Bengaluru, India, Sonata Software has a strong global presence, including key regions North America, UK, Europe, APAC, and ANZ. We are one of the fastest growing IT Services companies and a trusted partner of Fortune 500 companies in Banking, Financial Services and Insurance (BFSI); Healthcare and Lifesciences (HLS); Telecom, Media, and Technology (TMT); and Retail, Manufacturing and Distribution (RMD) space.

Sonata Software boasts of a very strong partnership with Microsoft, AWS and many others. We are proud member of Microsoft AI Partner Council and have also achieved AWS Generative AI Competency. Also, we are member of the prestigious Inner Circle for Microsoft Business Applications and Featured and Launch Partner for Microsoft Fabric.

For more information, please visit https://www.sonata-software.com/

