Dienstag, 20.05.2025 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Brisante Marktstory: Diese Energie-Aktie wird noch massiv unterschätzt - Beginnt jetzt die Neubewertung?
WKN: 866953 | ISIN: US4370761029 | Ticker-Symbol: HDI
Tradegate
20.05.25 | 15:25
347,30 Euro
+2,89 % +9,75
Branche
Handel/E-Commerce
Aktienmarkt
DJ Industrial
S&P 100
S&P 500
1-Jahres-Chart
HOME DEPOT INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
HOME DEPOT INC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
340,75341,4015:36
340,25341,7515:36
20.05.2025 15:00 Uhr
New York Stock Exchange: NYSE Content Advisory: Pre-Market update + Home Depot reaffirms full-year outlook

Finanznachrichten News

NEW YORK, May 20, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) provides a daily pre-market update directly from the NYSE Trading Floor. Access today's NYSE Pre-market update for market insights before trading begins.

Kristen Scholer delivers the pre-market update on May 20th

  • Traders shrugged off a downgrade late Friday of the U.S. Government's credit by Moody's. The S&P 500 ended Monday just 3% from its February record. Treasury yields jumped after Moody's cut U.S. credit from AAA to AA1.
  • NYSE-listed Home Depot released earnings this morning. The company said it won't raise prices due to tariffs and reaffirmed its full-year forecast. Shares of the stock (NYSE: HD) gained 3% pre-market.
  • Wall Street has an eye on the path forward for borrowing costs. St. Louis Fed President Albert Musalem is among the policymakers set to speak today.

Opening Bell
Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. (NYSE: APLE) celebrates its 10th anniversary of listing.

Closing Bell
Samsara (NYSE: IOT) celebrates 10 years of building technology that's transforming physical operations and making frontline jobs safer and easier.

Click here to download the NYSE TV App

NYSE Logo

Video - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2691940/NYSE_Market_Update_May_20.mp4
Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2581322/New_York_Stock_Exchange_Logo.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/nyse-content-advisory-pre-market-update--home-depot-reaffirms-full-year-outlook-302460486.html

© 2025 PR Newswire
