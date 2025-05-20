Anzeige
Dienstag, 20.05.2025
Brisante Marktstory: Diese Energie-Aktie wird noch massiv unterschätzt - Beginnt jetzt die Neubewertung?
ACCESS Newswire
20.05.2025 15:02 Uhr
The Most Wanted Custom Silver Partners With Western Vaca to Promote Its Newest Jewelry Collection

Finanznachrichten News

The partnership is an ideal fit for both the silversmith brand and Western Vaca, a Mexico-based influencer that perfectly aligns with the style and sentiment of The Most Wanted Custom Silver's artisan jewelry products.

DALLAS, TEXAS / ACCESS Newswire / May 20, 2025 / The Most Wanted Custom Silver is pleased to announce a new strategic partnership with Western Vaca, a well-respected influencer in Mexico known for her celebrations of Western and Native American fashion. As a leading custom silversmith with a focus on Western designs in buckles, bracelets, mugs, and more, The Most Wanted Custom Silver hopes the partnerships will bring more awareness to its unique creative process and the beautiful blend of Western and American style in both fashion and culture.

Western Vaca boasts a rapidly growing presence on Instagram @westernvaca, where she regularly posts images and videos highlighting the unmatched allure of Western fashion. With a style influence that stretches far beyond her home base in Jalisco, Mexico, Western Vaca has established herself as a go-to source for Western-style inspiration. Her efforts have resulted in a rapidly growing follower base and increased appreciation for iconic Western-style staples such as silver belt buckles and pendants.

Partnering with Western Vaca was an easy decision for The Most Wanted Custom Silver, a custom silversmith brand with personalized jewelry pieces imbued with a Western flair. Since 2019, the brand has shown a proven commitment to authenticity, craftsmanship, and an appreciation for the cultural roots of Western jewelry design. Customers on the site can explore a wide range of stunning silver belt buckles and more, or place a custom order for a truly one-of-a-kind piece. They can also find additional inspiration by visiting The Most Wanted Custom Silver on Instagram @themostwanted.buckles.

The collaboration between The Most Wanted Custom Silver and Western Vaca includes exclusive limited-edition pieces inspired by the blend of traditional Western motifs and modern, influencer-forward aesthetics. These pieces feature several distinct design elements, including initials, stones, logos, and personal flair, and can be purchased and customized directly on The Most Wanted Custom Silver's website.

Interested readers can learn more about The Most Wanted Custom Silver and Western Vaca by following their accounts on Instagram, and can shop exclusive pieces from the collaboration on themostwantedcustomsilver.com.

About Western Vaca

Western Vaca is an influencer based out of Jalisco, Mexico, who is known for her Western-chic style and strong presence on Instagram. Find her on Instagram and TikTok @westernvaca.

About The Most Wanted Custom Silver

The Most Wanted Custom Silver is a jewelry brand that specializes in custom silver pieces inspired by the style and culture of Mexico and the American West. High-quality custom jewelry items include Western buckles, bracelets, and other personalized pieces. For more information, follow the company on Instagram @themostwanted.buckles or visit www.themostwantedsilver.com.

Contact Information

The Most Wanted Custom Silver
contact@themostwantedsilver.com

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/consumer-and-retail-products/the-most-wanted-custom-silver-partners-with-western-vaca-to-promote-it-1028545

© 2025 ACCESS Newswire
