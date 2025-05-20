Anzeige
Brisante Marktstory: Diese Energie-Aktie wird noch massiv unterschätzt - Beginnt jetzt die Neubewertung?
20.05.2025 15:02 Uhr
Cambridge Isotope Laboratories, Inc.: Cambridge Isotope Laboratories Launches ISOLED-D: Revolutionary Deuterated Reagents for OLED Manufacturing

Finanznachrichten News

New ISOLED-D line delivers premium, scalable deuterated reagents for OLED synthesis, supporting the industry from R&D through commercial production with CIL's global manufacturing and expertise.

TEWKSBURY, MASSACHUSETTS / ACCESS Newswire / May 20, 2025 / Cambridge Isotope Laboratories, Inc. (CIL), the global leader in stable isotope-labeled products, announces the launch of ISOLED-D, a groundbreaking line of deuterated reagents specifically designed for organic light-emitting diode (OLED) synthesis.

ISOLED-D LOGO

ISOLED-D LOGO
ISOLED-D - deuterated reagents specifically designed for organic light-emitting diode

ISOLED-D represents a significant advancement in OLED manufacturing technology, offering high-quality deuterated reagents with manufacturing in state-of-the-art, strategically located worldwide facilities. The product line caters to various production scales, from gram quantities for research and development to metric-ton volumes for full-scale commercial manufacturing.

"ISOLED-D demonstrates our commitment to advancing OLED technology through innovative isotope-labeled solutions," said Tasha Agreste, Business Development Manager for Deuterated Reagents at CIL. "Our ability to scale production from laboratory to industrial quantities positions us as a crucial partner in the OLED manufacturing ecosystem."

The company's flexible approach enables seamless collaboration with research and development teams through to commercial production, ensuring consistent quality and reliable supply chains for manufacturers in the rapidly growing OLED market.

Key features of ISOLED-D:

  • Premium-grade deuterated reagents for OLED synthesis

  • Scalable production capabilities from grams to metric tons

  • Manufacturing in state-of-the-art facilities

  • Complete R&D to commercialization support

  • Backed by CIL's industry-leading expertise in stable isotope-labeled products

  • Deuterated Benzene Recovery program

For more information about ISOLED-D and CIL's complete range of isotope-labeled products, visit isotope.com.

Contact Information

Crissy Krisko
crissyk@isotope.com
1.978.269.1930

.

SOURCE: Cambridge Isotope Laboratories, Inc.

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/biotechnology/cambridge-isotope-laboratories-launches-isoled-d-revolutionary-deuterated-reagents-fo-1028653

