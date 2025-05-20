Harmony Healthcare, an Addison Group Company, Celebrates 15 Years of Empowering Healthcare Organizations

TAMPA, FLORIDA / ACCESS Newswire / May 20, 2025 / Harmony Healthcare, an Addison Group company and a leading provider of non-clinical staffing and consulting solutions for healthcare organizations, is proud to celebrate its 15th anniversary. Since its founding in 2010, Harmony Healthcare has been dedicated to delivering quality solutions that empower healthcare organizations to enhance clinical and financial outcomes and navigate the transition to value-based healthcare.

Harmony Healthcare continues to expand its national footprint, providing expert consultants in areas such as reimbursement, population health, and health information technology. The company's commitment to innovation and excellence has made it a trusted partner to over 300 clients, including 11 of the top 15 largest health systems in the nation, major academic health centers, hospitals, physician practices, accountable care organizations, and healthcare technology companies.

"Harmony Healthcare's 15-year journey is defined not by reinvention, but by staying true to who we are. Through every market shift, we've remained committed to empowering healthcare organizations with the talent, strategy, and support they need to thrive. Our future is rooted in the same principles that brought us here: showing up, solving hard problems, and delivering for those we serve." ~ Brandon Martin, President, Harmony Healthcare

Harmony Healthcare has earned its award-winning reputation through strong professional relationships and the strategic use of experienced specialists as recruiters. This firsthand industry knowledge ensures that their placements possess the precise skills needed for optimal outcomes within the healthcare sector.

Discover more about Harmony Healthcare's journey from Start-Up to Stand-Out. 15 Years and Still Growing.

For more information about Harmony Healthcare and its services, please visit https://harmony.solutions/

About Harmony Healthcare

Harmony Healthcare, an Addison Group company, is a human capital management company that provides a diverse range of non-clinical staffing and consulting solutions to healthcare organizations nationwide. The company delivers quality solutions to empower healthcare organizations' success, enhance clinical and financial outcomes, and enable the transition to value-based healthcare. Harmony Healthcare is a trusted partner to over 300 clients, including 11 of the top 15 largest health systems in the nation, major academic health centers, hospitals, physician practices, accountable care organizations, and healthcare technology companies. Founded in 2010, Harmony Healthcare is a proud member of several prestigious professional health organizations, including ACDIS , HFMA , AHIMA , NCRA , NAHRI , AAHAM , NAHAM , ACHE , AAPC , ACMA , NAHQ , CMSA , and ASHRM .

