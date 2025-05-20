Dispatch Launches National Delivery Guarantee, Setting a New Standard in Last-Mile Logistics

Reliable, on-time delivery - guaranteed across all U.S. service areas, backed by technology and industry-leading performance.

BLOOMINGTON, MINNESOTA / ACCESS Newswire / May 20, 2025 / Dispatch, a leading last-mile logistics platform built for innovation and scale, is proud to announce its National Delivery Guarantee* - a commitment to reliability, efficiency, and customer satisfaction that sets a new benchmark in the final-mile logistics industry, servicing the industrial and contractor delivery space.

Once considered outdated, the final-mile segment of the supply chain has been revolutionized by Dispatch - the only B2B last-mile platform designed with enterprise-grade scalability, AI-powered technology, and user-centric control, all backed by a nationwide performance guarantee.

Dispatch operates in all major metropolitan areas across the U.S. and has the ability to stand up markets within days based on how it manages and has control over driver supply. While others rely on fragmented carrier networks, Dispatch puts its name - and its money - on the line.

"While others build tech to route work to carriers and hope for the best, we built our platform to optimize each delivery from the ground up," said Andrew Leone, CEO and Co-Founder of Dispatch. "That's how we're able to back our promise with a guarantee - because our technology gives us real-time visibility and operational oversight across every step of the delivery process."

How It Works: Built for Quality, Not Just Coverage

Where traditional logistics platforms act as a digital load board, Dispatch's model is different. It doesn't just assign deliveries - it orchestrates them. The platform onboards and connects directly to the vehicles and drivers performing the work, allowing Dispatch to route, monitor, and reassign deliveries in real time without losing visibility or control.

This infrastructure enables Dispatch to provide:

Guaranteed service quality, built into MSAs - with account credit if it's missed.

One single point of contact instead of managing multiple carriers.

Real-time routing and reallocation, powered by Dispatch's proprietary algorithm.

End-to-end quality control, with the flexibility to pull underperforming assets.

Open APIs, custom integrations, and full visibility at every step.

A Promise Backed by Technology and Risk Ownership

Dispatch's guarantee is contract-backed, tech-powered, and already active with the company's numerous enterprise accounts. By owning the operational complexity and financial risk, Dispatch gives its customers something they've never had in last-mile logistics: true peace of mind and partnership.

"We're not a carrier. We're not just a software layer. We're delivery orchestrators," Leone added. "We manage the chaos behind the scenes so our customers don't have to - and we stake our reputation on getting it right."

Setting a New Standard in Last-Mile

From Fortune 500 retailers to regional distributors, customers across industries have already tapped into Dispatch's national network - and they're seeing the results: faster delivery times, fewer touchpoints, and massive efficiency gains. And now, a guarantee that ensures the performance keeps up with the promise.

"It's simple," said Leone. "Why manage 20 different carrier relationships when you can partner with one platform that handles it all - and guarantees it."

For more information, visit https://www.dispatchit.com or contact pr@dispatchit.com .

About Dispatch: Dispatch is redefining last-mile delivery for the modern business. As the premier B2B delivery platform, Dispatch empowers organizations with scalable, technology-driven solutions that streamline logistics, enhance visibility, and improve customer satisfaction. Through its robust delivery management software, seamless API integrations, and a reliable network of independent contractor drivers, Dispatch enables businesses of all sizes to simplify and optimize their last-mile operations. Operating in over 80 U.S. markets, Dispatch is trusted by thousands of businesses to deliver what matters - fast, flexibly, and reliably. Learn more at www.dispatchit.com.

*Disclaimer: The National Delivery Guarantee is available only to eligible customers with an active Master Service Agreement (MSA) that includes defined service level commitments. Remedies are limited to account credits or other contractual remedies as specified in the MSA. Terms, conditions, and exclusions apply.

SOURCE: Dispatch

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/business-and-professional-services/dispatch-launches-national-delivery-guarantee-setting-a-new-stan-1029493