ZetrOZ Systems' sam Wearable Ultrasound Helps Osteoarthritis Patients Return to Regular Activities

The sam® sustained acoustic medicine device can help millions of people suffering from knee osteoarthritis to find relief, without invasive surgery or potentially addictive painkiller medications.

TRUMBULL, CONNECTICUT / ACCESS Newswire / May 20, 2025 / Arthritis can be a vicious disease, the inflammatory condition causes joint pain and stiffness, keeping people from participating in their favorite activities. It also can cause fatigue, social isolation and depression. But older Americans suffering from arthritis are finding that the sam® 2.0 long-duration wearable ultrasound unit from ZetrOZ Systems can help them resume their normal routines and live active lives.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) estimates that nearly 60 million U.S. adults - roughly 1 in 4 - have some form of arthritis, and nearly half of them say the disease limits their daily activities. Osteoarthritis is the most common form, affecting 32.5 million adults, including 88% of people 45 or older. Knee osteoarthritis affects more than 14 million U.S. adults.

Among the millions of arthritis patients nationwide are Mary Martin and Maureen Welling, both 76 years old and dealing with chronic pain from knee osteoarthritis. Martin and Welling both turned to sam® sustained acoustic medicine for relief.

"sam® has allowed me to move and live better by decreasing my pain in my right knee," said Martin, who lives in San Antonio, FL. "It only took a few days to start helping my osteoarthritis. I can walk longer distances now with no pain, along with ascending and descending stairs. sam® has helped me so much, I've even recommended it to multiple friends and family members."

Welling, a resident of Newland, N.C, also found that treatment with the sam® wearable ultrasound unit provided a significant improvement in a short time. "With sam®, I feel like I no longer need to take pain medication or receive injections to help give me relief," she said. "I am very thankful my provider prescribed sam®. It has changed my life."

"These patient stories reflect what we're seeing in the clinical data," said Dr. George K. Lewis, CEO and president of ZetrOZ Systems and inventor of sustained acoustic medicine. "sam® isn't just relieving symptoms-it's helping patients regain control of their lives."

Dozens of clinical studies show that sam® sustained acoustic medicine reduces pain and restores function in patients with arthritis and soft-tissue injuries. Among them is research conducted at the Texas Orthobiologics regenerative medicine and sports orthopedics center in Dallas, where a randomized controlled trial found that the sam® device was effective in improving function and reducing pain in knee osteoarthritis patients.

Sustained acoustic medicine (sam®) is a long-duration, continuous, multi-hour, high frequency ultrasound treatment. It generates warmth deep in soft tissues, improving blood flow and oxygenated hemoglobin at the site of inflammation and removing cytokine enzymes and cellular waste.

sam® is the only FDA-cleared long duration ultrasound device for prescription home-use to reduce pain, increase local circulation, and reduce joint stiffness and contracture. More than 300,000 patients nationwide have been effectively treated with sam®.

ZetrOZ Systems and the Arthritis Foundation recently announced a partnership to help the 60 million U.S. adults with arthritis with pain management and raise awareness of treatment options for people with osteoarthritis. ZetrOZ Systems is supporting the Foundation's national support group program.

About ZetrOZ Systems

ZetrOZ Systems is leading healing innovations in sports medicine, developing wearable bioelectronic devices for the delivery of sustained acoustic medicine (sam®). Researched and funded by the federal government, ZetrOZ is built on the proprietary medical technology of 48 patents and is the exclusive manufacturer and developer of the sam® product line, which is designed for the treatment of acute and chronic musculoskeletal conditions.??

