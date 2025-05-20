Chukum USA Featured in Florida Design Magazine: Reviving Ancient Mayan Plaster for Today's Sustainable Architecture and Design

Chukum USA Marks a New Era in Sustainable Architectural Surfaces With a Material That Dates Back to the Mayan Times

MIAMI, FLORIDA / ACCESS Newswire / May 20, 2025 / Florida Design Magazine, a definitive voice in luxury architecture and interiors, has spotlighted Chukum USA, the pioneering company responsible for modernizing and commercializing Chukum - an ancient lime-based plaster with roots in Mayan construction. Once used to coat temples and cisterns for its natural water resistance and cooling properties, Chukum is now emerging as a plaster finish of choice for forward-thinking architects and designers.

Chukum USA

Chukum Sustainable Mayan Plaster: Transforming Spaces With One-of-a-Kind Finishes for Design Professionals Around the World

The feature showcases a Miami residence where glass, terracotta, Crema Maya stone, and Chukum form the core of a seamless, indoor-outdoor narrative. The result is a refined, earthy surface that speaks to both contemporary minimalism and historical craftsmanship - hallmarks of the growing movement toward sustainable, story-driven design.

What is Chukum?

Derived from the resin of the native Havardia albicans tree in the Yucatán, Chukum is mixed with hydrated lime to form a breathable, matte finish with a signature marbled patina. For centuries, it was used for its beauty and utility; today, Chukum USA has reformulated it for compatibility with modern substrates and application standards - without sacrificing its raw authenticity. Unlike microcement or Venetian plaster, Chukum's patina evolves over time, offering an aesthetic that's naturally imperfect and alive.

Where and How is it Used?

Chukum is versatile to be applied across:

Interior/Exterior Walls

Bathrooms and Wet Zones

Showers and Pools

Ceilings and Floors

Applied in a multi-layer process that includes a bonding agent, Chukum Base, Extra Fino, and optional sealers, the finish offers both elegance and durability. Chukum USA offers product guides and tutorial videos, and is launching the Certified Chukum Applicator Program (CCAP) to train and equip professional applicators across the U.S.

Built for a Sustainable Global Future in Conscious Construction

With headquarters in Miami and production facilities in Mérida, Yucatán, Chukum USA now supplies architects, designers, and builders across the U.S., Caribbean, and Middle East. Its clients include boutique hotels, luxury residences, and landmark commercial projects seeking distinctive, eco-conscious materials.

"Chukum has existed for centuries, but until now, it's never been accessible at scale," says Caroline Ramos, Managing Partner at Chukum USA. "Being featured in Florida Design validates not only the aesthetic power of Chukum, but also a growing demand for natural, high-performance finishes."

Chukum USA Offers:

Specialty plaster for residential and commercial jobs in the U.S. and internationally

Sample kits for architects and developers

Technical data sheets and video guides

Certification training for applicators

Learn More

To request samples, explore offerings or join an upcoming training session, visit www.chukumusa.com .

About Chukum USA

Chukum USA is the leading U.S. distributor and manufacturer of authentic Chukum -the organic lime-based plaster derived from the native tree of the Yucatán Peninsula. With modernized production and logistics, the company delivers this ancient material to the world's most innovative projects through hubs in Mérida and Miami. Chukum USA is proud to partner with professionals who share a commitment to sustainable, narrative-rich design.

Related Video

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=b16410qxciE

SOURCE: Chukum USA

CATALOGO INGLES (1).pdf

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/consumer-and-retail-products/chukum-usa-featured-in-florida-design-magazine-reviving-ancient-mayan-1029579