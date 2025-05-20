Appcues Appoints John McCarthy as Vice President of Finance & Operations

BOSTON, MASSACHUSETTS / ACCESS Newswire / May 20, 2025 / Appcues today announced the appointment of John McCarthy as Vice President of Finance & Operations. McCarthy joins the company's executive team with a clear mandate: to deepen operational excellence, accelerate decision-making with data, and scale Appcues' revenue-driving motions with discipline and clarity-helping the company scale with the same precision and momentum it empowers in its customers.

McCarthy brings over a decade of experience in financial leadership within the technology sector. Prior to joining Appcues, he served as Vice President of Finance at CyberSaint Security, where he led the company's financial operations and strategy. His background also includes key financial roles at Tive Inc. and Buildium, where he was instrumental in financial planning, analysis, and operational efficiency.

"Great teams don't just deliver outcomes-they design systems that make those outcomes repeatable. I'm excited to help Appcues operate with the same discipline we help our customers build: moving fast, aligning around key moments, and turning insight into action," said McCarthy.

The Opportunity Ahead

McCarthy's appointment comes at a pivotal moment for Appcues. As go-to-market teams face growing pressure to improve onboarding, retention, and expansion with fewer resources, the demand for smarter, faster digital engagement solutions is surging. Appcues has seen significant momentum in its core markets, helping thousands of companies personalize in-app and cross-channel experiences at scale-without waiting on product or engineering.

"Appcues is at the forefront of a massive shift in customer experience," said Ryan Barry, CEO of Appcues. "As companies rethink how they engage users, they're also rethinking how they run-faster, smarter, more connected across every function. Finance is no longer just about managing the numbers; it's about architecting the systems that help teams move with clarity and purpose."

"John brings that mindset to the core," Barry continued. "His ability to embed data, align to key moments, and clear the way for great work is exactly what we need as we scale our own experience, and help our customers do the same. I'm really pleased to welcome him to the team."

Connecting Finance to Experience

McCarthy will work across teams to ensure finance is not just a measure of outcomes-but a multiplier. His work will help Appcues operate with the same orchestration and clarity it empowers in its customers-bringing together data, systems, and operational focus to enable every team to deliver with more confidence and impact.

"John sees across functions, connects the dots, and helps teams focus on what matters most. That's exactly the kind of leadership that drives durable, customer-centered growth," added Barry. "He doesn't just read the scoreboard-he helps design the plays."

About Appcues

Appcues is the experience platform for digital success-transforming customer behavior into personalized flows that accelerate onboarding, prevent churn, and drive expansion. It helps go-to-market teams move faster and show up where it matters-without waiting on product. With thousands of customers worldwide, Appcues empowers technology companies to deliver the right message, to the right user, at the right time.

For more information, visit www.appcues.com .

Contact Information

Eric Keating

VP Marketing

eric@appcues.com

SOURCE: Appcues

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/computers-technology-and-internet/appcues-appoints-john-mccarthy-as-vice-president-of-finance-and-o-1029616