Dienstag, 20.05.2025
Brisante Marktstory: Diese Energie-Aktie wird noch massiv unterschätzt - Beginnt jetzt die Neubewertung?
ACCESS Newswire
20.05.2025 15:02 Uhr
American Ethiopian Public Affairs Committee: AEPAC and Diaspora Partners Condemn Crackdown on Ethiopian Health-Care Workers

Finanznachrichten News

Call for Immediate Dialogue and Release of All Detainees

WASHINGTON, D.C. / ACCESS Newswire / May 20, 2025 / The American-Ethiopian Public Affairs Committee (AEPAC), together with partner diaspora organizations, strongly condemns the Ethiopian government's violent response to a nationwide strike by health-care professionals. What began as a peaceful protest for a living wage, humane working conditions, and basic benefits has been met with arrests, intimidation, and official silence - paralyzing critical services at referral hospitals across the country.

"For more than 30 days, we have sought constructive, open, and respectful dialogue," said the Ethiopian Health Professionals Association (EHPA). "Instead, we have received silence, threats, and misinformation. This is an insult to our profession and to the patients we serve."

Alarming Escalation

  • At least 80 health-care professionals are now behind bars.

The Ethiopian Medical Association (EMA) reports a surge of arrests and harassment aimed at workers who simply demand fair pay and safe workplaces.

  • Detained leadership.

Amnesty International East Africa has called for the immediate release of Dr. Yonatan Dagnew (MD), EHPA President, and all others seized in connection with the strike, urging authorities to respect the constitutional right to peaceful assembly.

Misplaced Priorities

While millions of Ethiopians grapple with eroding public services, the government is channeling billions into extravagant projects - a proposed $13 billion presidential palace, luxury eco-lodges, and expansive "corridor development" schemes that have already displaced hundreds of thousands in Addis Ababa and beyond.

"The health of a nation begins with the dignity of its caregivers," an AEPAC spokesperson said. "Criminalizing their fight for basic rights while funding vanity projects exposes a dangerous disconnect from the needs of ordinary Ethiopians."

AEPAC's and associates partner diaspora organizations demand:

  • Immediate, unconditional release of all detained health-care professionals.

  • Good-faith negotiations with EHPA, EMA, and other representative bodies.

  • Guarantees of safety, fair compensation, and essential benefits for every health-care worker.

Failure to act will deepen the crisis in an already fragile health system and erode public trust in government institutions.

The American-Ethiopian Public Affairs Committee (AEPAC) is a non-partisan organization dedicated to enhancing the U.S.-Ethiopia relationship while promoting democracy, human rights, rule of law and freedom of the press and religion in Ethiopia.

Contact Information

Christopher Drumm
Consultant
cpchristopher@drummanddaughters.com
2153707874

.

SOURCE: American Ethiopian Public Affairs Committee



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/government/aepac-and-diaspora-partners-condemn-crackdown-on-ethiopian-health-care-workers-1029618

© 2025 ACCESS Newswire
