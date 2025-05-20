Alto Solutions, Inc.: Alto Introduces Ginkgo REIT Inc. on Alto Marketplace, Expanding Opportunities in Private Real Estate

NASHVILLE, TN / ACCESS Newswire / May 20, 2025 / Alto , an alternative asset investment platform that enables individuals to invest in private markets using retirement funds, has introduced Ginkgo REIT Inc. on the Alto Marketplace. Joining the platform is part of Ginkgo REIT's strategy to expand access to its professionally managed, income-focused multifamily real estate offering for accredited investors using self-directed IRAs (SDIRAs).

Ginkgo REIT, managed by Ginkgo Residential, specializes in workforce housing across North and South Carolina-regions experiencing significant population and economic growth. The REIT focuses on acquiring, upgrading, and managing high-quality, attainable communities with an emphasis on long-term value creation and sustainability.

"Ginkgo's disciplined investment approach in workforce housing-an increasingly vital sector-offers investors a compelling way to diversify their retirement portfolios, especially in today's uncertain economic climate," said Scott Harrigan, President of Alto. "With ongoing concerns around market volatility, private market investments like Ginkgo's may offer diversification, income potential, and meaningful community impact. We're pleased to highlight Ginkgo's offering on Alto's Marketplace in response to investor appetite for resilient, real estate-backed opportunities."1

Further strengthening its portfolio, Ginkgo Residential recently announced the acquisition of The Preserve at Pine Valley, a 219-unit, garden-style apartment community located in Wilmington, NC. Acquired for $32.1 million in an all-cash joint venture with J.P. Morgan Real Estate Income Trust, Inc. (JPMREIT), the property aligns with Ginkgo's value-add strategy of enhancing workforce housing through thoughtful upgrades and operational improvements.

"We're excited to see the positive response from Alto investors and to continue executing on our strategy with acquisitions like The Preserve at Pine Valley," said Bill Green, Principal and Co-CEO of Ginkgo Residential. "Self-directed IRAs provide a powerful avenue for individuals to invest in real estate, and Alto makes that access easier and more streamlined."

Since its inception in July 2019, Ginkgo REIT has delivered an average annualized total return of 11.8%, offering investors the potential for stable, tax-efficient income and long-term capital appreciation. As always, past performance is not indicative of future results.

Accredited investors can explore Ginkgo REIT Inc. and other exclusive alternative investments today on the Alto Marketplace .

1 It should be noted that while private market investments may offer diversification and income potential, such outcomes are not guaranteed and depend on various risk factors, including market conditions.

#

About Ginkgo Residential

Ginkgo Residential is a leading provider of attainable, eco-friendly apartment communities across North and South Carolina. The firm specializes in acquiring, renovating, and managing multifamily properties while maintaining affordability for working households. Recognized as a Top Workplace since 2020, Ginkgo Residential emphasizes sustainability, operational efficiency, and strong community engagement. Learn more at ginkgovest.com .

About Alto

Alto's self-directed IRA platform enables investors to diversify their retirement portfolios with alternative assets like private equity, venture capital, real estate, private credit, and more. Alto acts as the IRA custodian for over $1.7B in assets with 30,000 self-directed IRA investors and supports more than 2,500 issuers who have raised capital on the platform. With minimal paperwork and competitive fees, Alto simplifies access to less-correlated, high-return investments. Users can establish Traditional, Roth, or SEP IRAs and seamlessly invest in private markets. Learn more at altoira.com .

Disclosures:

The information provided herein is for informational purposes only and is not intended as investment advice or a recommendation to buy or sell any security. This communication does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy any securities, which can only be made through official offering documents, including a private placement memorandum (PPM), subscription agreement, and applicable disclosures.

Investments in private placements are speculative, involve a high degree of risk, and are not suitable for all investors. These investments are illiquid, not listed on a securities exchange, and are intended only for investors who do not require immediate liquidity and can bear the risk of loss of their entire investment. There is no guarantee of returns or future performance.

Any performance data referenced herein is for illustrative purposes only, reflects historical results, and is not a guarantee of future results. Past performance does not guarantee future outcomes. Forward-looking statements are based on assumptions that may not materialize.

This opportunity is available only to Accredited Investors as defined under Rule 501 of Regulation D of the Securities Act of 1933. Investors should carefully review all offering materials and consult with their own legal, tax, and financial advisors before making an investment decision.

Securities are offered through Alto Securities, LLC, a registered broker-dealer and member of FINRA and SIPC . Alto Securities does not provide investment advice or make recommendations. Check the background of Alto Securities on FINRA's BrokerCheck .

Alto Media Contact

Heather Valle

Caliber Corporate Advisers

alto@calibercorporateadvisers.com

SOURCE: Alto Solutions, Inc.

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/banking-and-financial-services/alto-introduces-ginkgo-reit-inc.-on-alto-marketplace-expanding-oppor-1029626