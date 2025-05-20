Coder Wins 2025 AI TechAward for Best Innovation in AI Integration: Business-to-Business

AI software development company recognized for excellence in developer technology

AUSTIN, TX / ACCESS Newswire / May 20, 2025 / Coder, the AI software development company leading the future of autonomous coding, has won a 2025 AI TechAward in the AI Integration: Business-to-Business category. The AI TechAwards are the software industry's annual awards recognizing outstanding design, engineering, and innovation in developer technology across 20 categories.

"We're thrilled to receive this recognition for our work in AI infrastructure, enabling enterprise and government developer teams to safely deploy AI coding agents at scale," said Rob Whiteley, CEO of Coder. "As AI becomes increasingly central to software development, Coder is committed to providing the infrastructure that allows enterprises to seamlessly integrate AI tools, agents, and workflows into their development environments. This award validates our approach and the value of AI context and boundaries to our customers."

Coder's platform enables organizations to provide consistent, secure, and powerful cloud-based development environments for human and agentic development teams. By centralizing development infrastructure, Coder allows enterprises to more easily adopt and scale AI-powered development tools, deploy autonomous coding agents, and improve developer productivity - all while maintaining security and compliance.

"Developer tools and technologies are leading the way for software developers and engineers to build the global technology ecosystem. Coder's win showcases their leading role in the growth and innovation across the software industry," said Jonathan Pasky, Executive Producer of DevNetwork, producer of AI DevSummit and the 2025 AI TechAwards.

The AI TechAwards winners were selected from hundreds of nominees by the independent, expert-led DevNetwork Advisory Board. Criteria included technical innovation, industry attention and awareness, and adoption by the developer, engineering, and IT communities.

Coder will be presented with its 2025 AI TechAward during AI DevSummit 2025 (May 28-29 in San Francisco, CA and June 4-5 online), the leading global conference for AI engineering.

To learn more about what Coder is doing with AI coding agents, see here. Visit DevSummit Booth 306 to learn more about Coder, and join Rob Whiteley's OPEN Session on AI Coding Agents: Three Keys to Successfully Scaling in the Enterprise.

About Coder

Coder is an AI software development company leading the future of autonomous coding. Coder helps teams build fast, stay secure, and scale with control by combining AI coding agents and human developers in one trusted workspace. Coder's award-winning self-hosted Cloud Development Environment (CDE) gives enterprises the power to govern, audit, and accelerate software development without trade-offs. Learn more at coder.com.

