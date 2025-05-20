CSIOS Corporation: Montgomery County Public Schools Educational Foundation Awards the "Cesar Pie Cyber Defender Scholarship"

During its annual Evening of Excellence ceremony, the MCPSEF awarded nearly 200 scholarships and awards including CSIOS Corporation's Cesar Pie Cyber Defender Scholarship.

BETHESDA, MARYLAND / ACCESS Newswire / May 20, 2025 / During its annual Evening of Excellence ceremony held at The Music Center at Strathmore, Bethesda, MD on May 19, 2025, the Montgomery County Public Schools Educational Foundation (MCPSEF) awarded nearly 200 scholarships and awards including CSIOS Corporation's Cesar Pie Cyber Defender Scholarship.

CSIOS Logo

CSIOS Corporation Logo

Every year, MCPSEF celebrates and recognizes the accomplishments of Maryland's Montgomery County students for outstanding scholarly achievements and citizenship. This year, among others, MCPSEF selected 5 graduating seniors pursuing post-secondary studies and careers in the field of cybersecurity as winners of the Cesar Pie Cyber Defender Scholarship.

Named after CSIOS' Chairman, President, and Chief Executive Officer, veteran of the U.S. Marine Corps, renowned cyber strategist, and influential Hispanic leader in the field of cybersecurity, the annual $50,000 Cesar Pie Cyber Defender Scholarship was established to help make careers in the cybersecurity industry more accessible to underrepresented minority group students across MCPS.

"Giving young students a chance at a brighter educational future brings us, students, and their families, a great level of happiness." said Cesar Pie, President and CEO of CSIOS Corporation. Mr. Pie added, "Through our scholarship, we help empower cyber students to pursue their dreams, promote diversity in higher cyber education, and enable low-income students access to high-quality cyber education. Equally important, we also set an example for others, inspiring additional donations and fostering a culture of giving among our community."

