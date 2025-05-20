The integration of LoopMe's Chartboost solution will help publishers improve efficiencies and grow revenues

LoopMe, the global leader in brand performance, today announced that its Chartboost in-app bidding capability is now available to publishers on AppLovin's MAX platform, giving them more flexibility to optimize their monetization strategies and adopt header bidding. This enables publishers to maximize yield while advertisers access quality inventory through a unified auction with multiple demand sources, including LoopMe's brand advertiser network, creating new opportunities alongside existing waterfall approaches.

By taking advantage of Chartboost by LoopMe, publishers can develop new revenue streams, introduce operational efficiencies, and gain more control over their inventory. At the same time, demand partners will have greater access to quality, transparent in-app inventory to support their advertising goals.

Stephen Upstone, CEO and Founder, LoopMe, said: "As the industry evolves, we are committed to making in-app bidding a key approach alongside waterfall and mediation, enabling publishers to maximize revenue in a way that best suits their needs. And we're already working on using automation and AI to further improve optimization and management as we develop the industry standard for in-app monetization, while expanding the inventory available in our auction."

"LoopMe continues to prove its unique value to Zynga with their launch of bidding on MAX," said Kate Ellis-Hill, Senior Manager, Ad Monetization at Zynga. "We have already seen growth with the addition of their bidding SDK, with pronounced lift on banners. We look forward to continuing this successful partnership."

Introducing LoopMe's Chartboost in-app bidding header bidding will continue to open the market and boost in-app ad spend by attracting more advertisers to test the mobile channel as they diversify their approach to reaching and engaging consumers in a cluttered media landscape.

About LoopMe

LoopMe is the global leader in brand performance, redefining brand advertising for the digital and app ecosystem. LoopMe was the first to apply AI to brand advertising and its Intelligent Marketplace, finding solutions to industry challenges that haven't previously been solved. With consumer insights and AI at its core, LoopMe makes brand advertising better, outperforming industry benchmarks for leading global brands.

LoopMe's acquisition of Chartboost underscores its commitment to expand its capabilities and reinforces its position as the leading AI-powered brand advertising and performance platform. Our vision is to change advertising for the better, by building technology that will redefine brand advertising. LoopMe was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in the UK, with global offices across New York, Boston, Atlanta, Chicago, Detroit, San Francisco, Los Angeles, Toronto, Singapore, Sydney, Melbourne, Dnipro, Krakow, Beijing, Shanghai and Hong Kong. For more information, please visit www.loopme.com.

