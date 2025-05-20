Clarifai Joins Vultr Cloud Alliance to Deliver Scalable, Cost-Optimized, Full-Stack AI

WASHINGTON, May 20, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Clarifai , a global leader in AI and pioneer of the full-stack AI platform, today announced it has joined the Vultr Cloud Alliance . This collaboration enables enterprises to build, deploy, and scale AI workloads with enhanced flexibility and control over performance, governance, and cost, leveraging Clarifai's platform and Vultr's global high-performance cloud infrastructure.

The collaboration brings together Clarifai's full-stack AI platform, which covers everything from model development to deployment and governance, with Vultr's global reach, security, regulatory compliance (including HIPAA, SOC 2+, and more), and operational excellence. Vultr's infrastructure includes high-performance CPUs, managed Kubernetes through Vultr Kubernetes Engine (VKE), managed databases like Apache® Kafka, scalable storage, bare metal servers, and a wide choice of the latest AMD and NVIDIA GPUs, offering optimal price-to-performance.

Together, Clarifai and Vultr offer organizations the ability to run any model in any environment with complete control over performance, governance, and offering up to 90% cost savings.

"Combining capabilities with these leading industry partners means customers can now deploy and manage their AI workloads efficiently across Vultr's global cloud, gaining full control over costs and performance while getting access to a broader range of GPUs", said Alfredo Ramos, Chief Product & Technology Officer at Clarifai. "This is about enabling all clouds, all compute, and all AI models on one platform."

By working together, joint Clarifai and Vultr customers can save at least 70% on the costs of the NVIDIA A100 80 GB compared to hyperscalers, with potential for greater savings through a longer-term commitment. Customers can purchase single A100 GPUs or in blocks of 8 GPUs.

Key highlights of the partnership include:

Users can deploy any open-source, foundation, or custom AI model, including Clarifai's own, across Vultr's extensive GPU lineup, such as AMD Instinct MI300X, MI325X, and NVIDIA HGX B200, HGX H100, A100 PCIe, and L40S. This allows optimization for performance, power efficiency, or cost, supporting AI workloads from inference to fine-tuning. Unified Compute Orchestration: Clarifai's compute orchestration allows deploying any model in a secure, scalable, containerized environment managed via a single interface. Models are deployed across Vultr resources using managed Kubernetes clusters or bare metal servers, with dynamic provisioning and automatic scaling via Vultr Kubernetes Engine (VKE). Built-in governance provides centralized visibility over performance, cost, and access, simplifying AI operations and improving efficiency.

"Our partnership with Clarifai is exactly what the Vultr Cloud Alliance is all about-bringing together best-of-breed technologies to give customers real choice, real performance, and real value. Clarifai's full-stack AI platform paired with Vultr's global GPU infrastructure means organizations can build and deploy AI models faster, scale efficiently, and reduce cost. It's a practical, high-impact solution for teams looking to take control of their AI workloads-whether in the cloud, at the edge, or across hybrid environments." said Kevin Cochrane, Chief Marketing Officer, Vultr.

Joint solutions are applicable across various industries, including:

Organizations ready to enhance their AI deployments can get started today at preferential pricing. Reserve their GPU cluster via: https://www.clarifai.com/explore/contact-us-gpu-clusters

For more information on the Vultr Cloud Alliance, visit here .

About Clarifai

Clarifai is a global leader in AI and the pioneer of the full-stack AI lifecycle and orchestration platform that helps organizations create and control AI workloads on any environment with a unified platform. With over a decade of experience supporting millions of custom models and billions of operations for the largest enterprises and governments, Clarifai pioneered compute innovations like custom scheduling, batching, GPU fractioning, and autoscaling. Clarifai empowers users to efficiently run any model, anywhere, at any scale. Learn more at www.clarifai.com .

About Vultr

Vultr is on a mission to make high-performance cloud infrastructure easy to use, affordable, and locally accessible for enterprises and AI innovators around the world. Vultr is trusted by hundreds of thousands of active customers across 185 countries for its flexible, scalable, global Cloud Compute, Cloud GPU, Bare Metal, and Cloud Storage solutions. Founded by David Aninowsky and self-funded for over a decade, Vultr has grown to become the world's largest privately held cloud infrastructure company. Learn more at www.vultr.com

