Weaviate Strengthens Global Collaboration with AWS to Accelerate Generative AI Initiatives

SAN FRANCISCO, May 20, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Weaviate, the AI-native vector database, today announced that it has signed a strategic collaboration agreement with Amazon Web Services (AWS).

Weaviate runs on AWS, providing a foundation for customers to build and scale secure GenAI applications from development to production, boosting productivity, increasing business growth, and improving user experience. To support enterprises looking to reduce complexity in their AI workflows, Weaviate natively integrates Amazon SageMaker with support for GenAI application development on Amazon Bedrock. Additionally, the company recently added Weaviate Embeddings and Agents to its stack, empowering developers to ingest, vectorize, query, and transform data faster and more easily.

"Our collaboration with AWS has been instrumental to Weaviate's growth. Building on AWS has allowed Weaviate to scale to support our customers' needs while also collaborating on our joint go-to-market initiatives," said Jobi George, VP of Business Development & Partnerships at Weaviate.

"By integrating with Amazon SageMaker and Amazon Bedrock, Weaviate is helping customers modernize their AI infrastructure while maintaining control of their data-a critical requirement for enterprise adoption," said Mark Relph, Director of Data and AI Partners at AWS. "This collaboration demonstrates our shared focus on removing barriers to AI implementation and enabling organizations to drive innovation with confidence."

Morningstar, a leading provider of independent investment insights, collaborated with Weaviate on the development of its Intelligence Engine AI platform.

"As a global financial services organization, delivering real-time, secure, and reliable digital experiences is critical to earning and keeping customer trust," said Laura Kohl, CIO at Morningstar, who recently won a CIO 100 award for the Morningstar Intelligence Engine, built with Weaviate. "Working with Weaviate has allowed us to modernize our data infrastructure, accelerate innovation, and scale with confidence. Weaviate's integration with AWS allows us to build smarter, faster and securely-so we can stay ahead in a rapidly changing industry."

The agreement will support expanded reach and awareness for Weaviate, and further strengthen its role in accelerating the delivery of advanced AI solutions that leverage Amazon Bedrock and Amazon SageMaker. This will include initiatives to promote innovative Generative AI solutions in categories such as SaaS, financial services, technology, healthcare, retail, and media.

"As AI advances its rapid evolution, vector databases continue to be a fundamental element of the AI stack. As an AWS Generative AI and AWS Consumer Goods Competency partner, Weaviate is helping to lead the way to an exciting future," adds Tony Le, Director of Strategic Partnerships at Weaviate.

About Weaviate

Weaviate is an open-source AI-native vector database that makes it easier for developers to build and scale AI applications. With powerful hybrid search out of the box, seamless connection to machine learning models and a purpose-built architecture that scales to billions of vectors and millions of tenants, Weaviate is a foundation for modern, AI-native software development. Customers and open-source users, including Instabase, NetApp and Morningstar power search and generative AI applications with Weaviate while maintaining control over their own data. Weaviate was founded in 2019 and is funded by Battery Ventures, Cortical Ventures, Index Ventures, ING Ventures, NEA and Zetta Venture Partners.

