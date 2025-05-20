Behavox, an AI insights company that transforms structured and unstructured corporate data into insights that safeguard and enhance businesses, is pleased to announce its Training and Certification Program. Just 45 days since launching the initiative, Behavox has certified 150 professionals across five continents, including both Behavox customers and external participants, reinforcing its commitment to advancing industry knowledge and best practices in compliance technology.

Unlike conventional webinars and conferences, the Behavox Training and Certification Program is tailored to address real-world challenges that impact compliance teams. Designed to ensure users maximize the value of their surveillance programs, the training provides structured learning paths that deepen participants' understanding of platform capabilities, risk management, and data administration.

Michael Talbert, Head of Professional Services at Behavox, commented:

"Many organisations rightly move offshore for L1 alert review due to budget constraints, but offshore alert review has never guaranteed alert review quality. We still see alert disposition rates being proportionately low. We also see a lack of expertise when it comes to operating the platform, or how to get the best out of your data risk controls programs. Our Training and Certification Program addresses these challenges head-on. It equips teams with the skills and knowledge to optimize alert review processes, configure the platform, and fully leverage data risk controls it's both industry-wide and platform agnostic when it comes to alert review and data admin training."

The program consists of a structured curriculum that includes Alert Reviewer, Platform Admin, Data Admin, and Power User training courses. Selected individuals undergo a rigorous two-day, in-person training in Montreal, Canada, ensuring hands-on experience and deep technical knowledge. Additionally, existing Behavox customers can access summary versions of the training via periodic webinars

Francois Suarez, Head of Subject Matter Expertise at Behavox, added:

"Having served as both a regulator and Chief Compliance Officer, I've consistently observed a lack of alignment in the standards applied by alert reviewers. The only way to foster industry-wide consistency and accountability is through structured training and certification, establishing a shared understanding of what constitutes effective alert review. We're pleased to see that even other vendors are signing up to our training."

Key Features of the Behavox Training and Certification Program:

Comprehensive In-Person Training Participants attend an immersive two-day session in Montreal, Canada.

Participants attend an immersive two-day session in Montreal, Canada. Role-Specific Certification Paths Training courses available for Alert Reviewer, Platform Admin, Data Admin, and Power Users

Training courses available for Access to Standard Training Support Only certified individuals can access.

Only certified individuals can access. Structured Curriculum Practical Application Courses cover risk policy setup, data integration, alert workflow management, and reporting

For professionals and organizations interested in advancing their compliance expertise, Behavox invites participants to explore the training options available. For more details and upcoming training sessions, visit Behavox.com

About Behavox

Behavox is an AI company that transforms data into insights that safeguard and enhance businesses.

Our proprietary technology and industry-specific LLM empowers users to benefit from AI without becoming a domain expert.

Our global client base includes banks, hedge funds, private equity firms, crypto firms and other non-financial companies. Equipping them with quality, cost-efficient insights, our solutions enable them to:

Turn big data into revenue

Detect and address compliance risks

Streamline and secure data archiving

Predict and prevent regulatory breaches

Founded in 2014, Behavox is headquartered in London, with offices worldwide, including in New York City, Montreal, Seattle, Singapore, and Tokyo.

For more information, visit Behavox.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20250520274103/en/

Contacts:

For media inquiries:

Nick Warren

behavox@chatsworthcommunications.com