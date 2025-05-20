'Lost Sword,' Blockbuster Korean Subculture RPG, Targets Global Launch

Wemade Max (KRX: 101730, Independent Representative Directors Sohn Myun-seok and Lee Gil-hyung) today announced the opening of global pre-registration for its subculture mobile RPG, 'Lost Sword.'

Developed by Codecat (CEO Kim Je-hun) and published by Wemade Max's subsidiary, Wemade Connect (CEO Lee Ho-dae), 'Lost Sword' quickly achieved significant success following its Korean debut in January. The game topped mobile subculture RPG charts in both downloads and revenue within just 50 days of its launch. It has garnered positive reviews for its high production quality, attributed to the effective integration of idle RPG mechanics, diverse content, and engaging characters.

To prepare for the global launch across North America and Europe, Wemade Connect is holding a pre-registration event on Google Play and the Apple App Store, which will run until July 9. The game's official release is slated for July, and the exact date will be announced subsequently via its brand site and social media. Moreover, Wemade Connect will partner with leading local publishers to launch the game in Taiwan, Hong Kong, and Macau in the latter half of the year.

Pre-registering players will unlock escalating in-game rewards-including diamonds, gold, and the 5-star healer character 'Guinevere'-as participant milestones hit 100,000, 200,000, 350,000, and 500,000.

Codecat CEO Kim Je-hun stated, "Lost Sword boasts exceptional accessibility thanks to its excellent optimization across various devices, hassle-free gameplay, and premium character design key factors in its unrivaled competitiveness and global appeal." He added, "We encourage everyone to join the pre-registration event to unlock even greater rewards as the participant count increases."

