HTX Unveils Finalists for $6M Mars Program Special Edition, Space Journey Selection Enters Final Phase

SINGAPORE, May 20, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- HTX, a leading global cryptocurrency exchange, has officially announced five new finalists for its Mars Program: Special Edition, a once-in-a-lifetime spaceflight campaign personally funded by Advisor to HTX and Founder of TRON, Justin Sun. This brings the total number of candidates vying for a seat on a historic $6 million space voyage to twelve, as the program enters its final selection phase.

The five new candidates were chosen based on multiple factors including user registration duration, trading activity, asset balance, and referral contributions.

The UIDs of the newly selected candidates are: 269****10, 394****24, 448***68, 470****46 and 545****46. These five will join the seven previously selected Mars Program finalists-UIDs: 305****92, 416****94, 427****63, 436****64, 449****70, 464****24 and 471****74-forming a shortlist of 12 final candidates who will compete for one seat on a commercial spaceflight with Justin Sun in July 2025.

Official Announcement: https://www.htx.com.ec/support/85001963095003

The Mars Program: Special Edition is fully sponsored by Justin Sun, and represents a $6 million investment to make space exploration accessible to the broader crypto community. As the first initiative of its kind in the industry, the campaign underscores HTX's mission to push the boundaries of user engagement and bring real-world value to its global community. Since its launch, the campaign has attracted a large number of participants from around the world.

Following the selection of the 12 finalists, the program now enters a critical evaluation phase. Candidates will undergo training and assessment organized by the HTX team. The final space representative will be selected based on performance during this stage. The winner and further updates will be announced through HTX's official channels.

HTX emphasized that this initiative is not only a continuation of the Mars Program, which has completed seven previous rounds, but also a strategic effort to enhance the platform's global visibility and user loyalty. By offering extraordinary experiences to everyday users, HTX demonstrates its commitment to innovation, inclusion, and long-term value creation within the Web3 ecosystem.

About HTX

Founded in 2013, HTX has evolved from a virtual asset exchange into a comprehensive ecosystem of blockchain businesses that span digital asset trading, financial derivatives, research, investments, incubation, and other businesses.

As a world-leading gateway to Web3, HTX harbors global capabilities that enable it to provide users with safe and reliable services. Adhering to the growth strategy of "Global Expansion, Thriving Ecosystem, Wealth Effect, Security & Compliance," HTX is dedicated to providing quality services and values to virtual asset enthusiasts worldwide.

