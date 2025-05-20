Anzeige
Brisante Marktstory: Diese Energie-Aktie wird noch massiv unterschätzt - Beginnt jetzt die Neubewertung?
ACCESS Newswire
20.05.2025 15:14 Uhr
The CE Shop LLC: Get Tips from The CE Shop to Make Owning a Home Achievable This Homeownership Awareness Month

Finanznachrichten News

With updated programs and fresh solutions, those who once believed homeownership was out of reach may now find a new way to build stability

DENVER, COLORADO / ACCESS Newswire / May 20, 2025 / June is Homeownership Awareness Month, and The CE Shop is here to arm hopeful buyers with the knowledge and tools they need to start their homebuying process. As the leader in real estate education, The CE Shop works closely with industry experts to provide actionable insights that foster stability for individuals while strengthening communities.

Expert Tips for Successful Homeownership from The CE Shop:

  1. Work With a Compassionate (and Knowledgeable) Real Estate Agent
    Find the right agent for you and your family, one who can clarify the homebuying process and find solutions that align to your household's unique needs. Don't hesitate to ask for resources to deepen your understanding of the options available. The journey of homeownership has many paths, and is different for everyone.

  2. Recognize That Owning a Home is a Smart Financial Move
    Owning a home is about more than just having a place to call your own. It can help individuals and families build equity, open potential tax benefits, and create a more secure future.

  3. Leverage Modern Solutions for Down Payments
    The days of needing a 20% down payment are behind us. Today, many buyers can qualify for as little as 3-5% down. Programs like down payment assistance (DPAs), grants, FHA and USDA loans, shared equity programs, and crowd sourcing are ideal for home seekers. With 45% of young adults aged 18-29 still living at home, some may not realize how close homeownership could be.

  4. Understand the Emotional and Community Benefits
    Homeownership can create peace of mind, reduce stress, and instill a sense of belonging. It builds better communities and can create generational stability through housing equity.

  5. Be Open to Diverse Housing Options
    Homeownership doesn't have to mean a single-family detached house with a fenced yard and white picket fence. Condos, duplexes, townhomes, and other multi-family units can provide a fulfilling family life while still building a path to equity.

"Housing insecurity often leads to physical, mental, and emotional strain," explains Michelle White, National Mortgage Expert at The CE Shop. "Children, in particular, can face challenges related to cognitive development and behavior due to the instability caused by high housing costs or frequent moves. With Homeownership Awareness Month, we're working to make this dream attainable for more individuals. Thanks to lower down payment requirements, many buyers can now own a home with just 3-5% of the purchase price."

The CE Shop is committed to empowering real estate professionals to simplify the homebuying process for their clients, making it more accessible. By offering engaging, up-to-date content, The CE Shop equips students with the knowledge and skills they need to excel, ultimately helping their clients achieve their dreams of homeownership.

About The CE Shop

The CE Shop is the leading provider of real estate education with online mortgage, real estate, home inspection, appraisal, and professional development courses available throughout the United States. The CE Shop produces quality education for professionals across the nation, whether they're veterans in their industry or looking to launch a new career. We believe the right education can truly make a difference. Visit TheCEShop.com to learn more.

Media Contact:

The CE Shop Press
Press@TheCEShop.com
720.822.5314



Buse Kayar
busek@accessnewswire.com

.

SOURCE: The CE Shop LLC



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/education/get-tips-from-the-ce-shop-to-make-owning-a-home-achievable-this-homeownership-awareness-m-1028229

© 2025 ACCESS Newswire
