Epomaker Inc: The Epomaker EA75: A Compact, Customizable Mechanical Keyboard

A high-performance, space-saving keyboard with extensive customization options for users worldwide.

NEW CITY, NEW YORK / ACCESS Newswire / May 20, 2025 / Epomaker has officially launched the Epomaker EA75 keyboard. Combining a compact layout, customizable features, and sleek aesthetics, this keyboard offers a high-performance, cost-effective design to meet the needs of both professional and everyday users globally.

Sleek Aesthetics with Optimal Space Efficiency

The Epomaker EA75 features a popular 75% layout, incorporating 81 keys and a rotary knob. The keycaps are made from high-quality PBT plastic, which is known for its durability and resistance to wear. This material ensures that the keycaps maintain their color and texture over time, providing long-lasting quality. Additionally, PBT keycaps are more resistant to fingerprints and oil stains, providing a cleaner and more consistent feel even after extended use. This makes the Epomaker EA75 ideal for users who spend long hours typing or gaming.

One of the standout features of the Epomaker EA75 is the knob, which offers two modes: Gaming Mode and Office Mode. By simply holding and pressing the knob, users can easily switch between modes, allowing for quick adjustments to RGB effects or volume levels. This feature ensures that users can effortlessly adapt the keyboard's functionality to suit different environments, whether for work, gaming, or daily use.

Seamless Customization for a Personalized Experience

The Epomaker EA75 is designed with hot-swappable switches, allowing users to easily swap out mechanical switches without soldering. The keyboard is compatible with both three-pin and five-pin mechanical switches, providing flexibility to choose from a wide variety of switches available in the market. This feature allows users to tailor the keyboard to their personal preferences in terms of key feel and sound, creating a truly customized typing or gaming experience.

In addition, the Epomaker EA75 comes with Epomaker's dedicated driver software, which allows users to easily remap keys, customize keyboard settings, and adjust the RGB lighting effects. This software is designed to be intuitive, making it user-friendly even for those new to mechanical keyboards.

Enhanced RGB Lighting Effects for an Immersive Experience

Building on feedback from users, Epomaker has made significant improvements in the Epomaker EA75's lighting design. Both the light bars and side lighting effects can be individually adjusted via shortcuts, giving users greater control over their lighting preferences. This ensures that the Epomaker EA75 can meet a wide range of customization needs, delivering a personalized lighting experience tailored to individual tastes.

Price and Availability

The Epomaker EA75 is now available on the Epomaker official website, Amazon store, and AliExpress store. Available in black, and blue color options, the keyboard is currently on sale for just $79.99 on the official website!

Epomaker Official Website

Epomaker Amazon Store

Epomaker AliExpress Store

About us

Epomaker is short for Epoch of Makers. Our goals for our keyboards are three things: customizability, affordability, and high standards. We are a team composed of gamers, software engineers, product designers, and mechanical keyboard enthusiasts.

