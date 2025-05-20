Oukitel WP300 Launches Globally: Marking the Pinnacle of Modular Innovation With Up to 33% Off for Early Backers

Live on Kickstarter

HONG KONG, HK / ACCESS Newswire / May 20, 2025 / Oukitel, renowned in the rugged smartphone industry, announces the global launch of the highly anticipated WP300 on May 20, 2025. This groundbreaking device ushers in a new era of mobile technology with an industry-first modular innovation that combines a smartwatch, wireless earphones, and a camping light, all working together as part of one integrated system. The WP300 redefines versatility, offering seamless adaptability across outdoor environments, professional settings, and daily life. It transforms everyday moments into extraordinary experiences and represents a bold step forward in smartphone evolution. The WP300 will be available exclusively on Kickstarter at an early bird price of $399, with limited units available.

OUKITEL WP300

Industry-first modular innovation

Oukitel is committed to evolving with its users, and the WP300's all-in-one modular design brings everything they need together for unmatched convenience. It's the ideal companion for outdoor enthusiasts, field professionals, tech-savvy users, and logistics and delivery personnel, all seeking reliable performance and essential features in a versatile device. The modular earphones allow users to take hands-free calls and receive navigation prompts. It also functions as a smartwatch with health tracking and reminders, and serves as a secondary screen for quick access to key information. The camping light provides robust illumination for any outdoor exploration, helping ensure safety. It also features three brightness levels, a strobe, and an SOS mode to suit different needs.

At 177 × 82.4 × 23.2 mm, the WP300 features a lightweight build for a comfortable grip while balancing rugged durability with premium craftsmanship. Equipped with a high-capacity 16,000mAh battery, the device provides up to 35 days of standby time, keeping users powered through every adventure and heavy-duty apps. The 45W fast charging powers up the device quickly, while the 18W reverse charging keeps essential devices going. Engineered for durability, it meets IP68, IP69K, and MIL-STD-810H standards, offering ultimate protection against dust, water, and drops of up to 1.5 meters.

As for performance, the MediaTek Dimensity 7050 processor delivers outstanding speed and reliability, ensuring smooth operation during intense gaming, high-speed streaming, and everyday tasks. Backed by 12GB of RAM and 512GB of internal storage, expandable to 36GB of RAM and 2TB of storage, the WP300 effortlessly handles demanding tasks and provides ample space for must-have files, apps, and media.

Designed for photography lovers, the advanced 108MP AI camera captures every moment with breathtaking clarity, automatically adjusting to lighting and scenes for high-quality results. The 6.8-inch display, featuring a 1080×2460 resolution and a 120Hz refresh rate, offers vibrant visuals and ultra-smooth motion, making every movie, game, and browsing session captivating. Running on Android 15, the WP300 delivers an intuitive experience with enhanced customization, improved privacy, and easy access to the latest features.

Starting May 20, the WP300 launches on Kickstarter with limited units at just $399. It's a great opportunity to own a record-breaking device at an exceptional price. Additionally, the first batch of backers will have a chance to win a free Oukitel WP100 Titan on June 20 by entering a giveaway.

SOURCE: Oukitel

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/computers-technology-and-internet/oukitel-wp300-launches-globally-marking-the-pinnacle-of-modular-i-1028542