Strategic alliance bundles leading design and document solutions for businesses across the globe.

Canva, the all-in-one visual communication platform used by hundreds of millions of people worldwide, today announced a strategic partnership with Nitro Software, a leader in document and workflow productivity solutions. This collaboration offers enterprise customers the convenience of purchasing Canva and Nitro together with attractive bundle discounts.

This partnership brings together Canva's intuitive and powerful design capabilities with Nitro's PDF and eSign solutions, expanding value for the 95% of the Fortune 500 that already leverage the platforms.

"This partnership with Nitro isn't just about adding features it's about helping businesses remain flexible so they can scale and innovate quickly," said Rob Giglio, Chief Customer Officer at Canva. "By combining Canva's intuitive design platform with Nitro's enterprise-grade document solutions, we're delivering both powerful functionality and exceptional user experience to meet the needs of today's businesses."

The bundled offering aims to create a seamless solution for creating, sharing, and managing documents efficiently, particularly for teams at enterprise companies managing complex document and design processes. Combining Canva and Nitro will help multiple departments boost productivity and improve collaboration. Customers will have the opportunity to purchase Canva and Nitro solutions together with exclusive discounts.

"For too long, businesses have been locked into inflexible, overpriced legacy systems that stifle creativity and productivity," said Cormac Whelan, CEO at Nitro. "Together with Canva, we're providing businesses with a compelling alternative to traditional workplace creativity and productivity tools and giving them the freedom to adapt to changing market conditions, while providing a great customer experience and maximizing return on investment."

The partnership comes at a time when businesses are increasingly seeking solutions that reduce software complexity while enhancing team productivity and creativity. By combining their complementary capabilities, Canva and Nitro are positioning themselves as a formidable alternative to legacy productivity suites.

About Nitro

Nitro Software accelerates digital productivity for individuals and organizations worldwide. Our PDF and eSign solutions are designed to empower everyone with simple, smart, and secure documents and workflows. With an unmatched commitment to privacy and trust, Nitro has guided businesses of all sizes through successful digital transformation for more than 20 years. We deliver flexible solutions, transparent pricing, industry expertise, and dedicated support so our customers can focus on what matters. Based across the U.S., Canada, Ireland, Australia, Belgium, and Portugal, Nitro serves 67% of the Fortune 500 and 2.8 million users in 190+ countries.

About Canva

Launched in 2013, Canva is the world's leading all-in-one platform for visual communication and collaboration. Built to empower everyone to design, Canva serves the creative and design needs of enterprises, small businesses, consumers, and students in more than 190 countries worldwide. Whether you're a novice taking your first steps in design, or a creative professional seeking powerful tools, Canva ensures users have what they need to transform an idea into something beautiful. Underpinned by the world's most comprehensive library of designer-made content, Canva is powered by a suite of products and proprietary AI tools that elevate how individuals and teams create, collaborate, and communicate with ease.

