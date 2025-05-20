Anzeige
Brisante Marktstory: Diese Energie-Aktie wird noch massiv unterschätzt - Beginnt jetzt die Neubewertung?
WKN: A2PP3A | ISIN: IL0011595993
InMode Ltd.: InMode Announces Health Canada Certification of the IgniteRF Platform with the New QuantumRF Technology

Finanznachrichten News

YOKNEAM, Israel, May 20, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- InMode Ltd. (Nasdaq: INMD), a leading global provider of innovative medical technologies, is pleased to announce Health Canada certification of IgniteRF, an advanced platform offering a comprehensive suite of minimally invasive radiofrequency solutions for the face and body.

InMode Logo

IgniteRF is equipped with nine proprietary technologies, including the new QuantumRF, Morpheus8 Burst and Burst Deep, BodyTite Turbo, and FaceTite Turbo handpieces. This advanced complement of technologies leverages the heritage and efficacy of clinically proven bipolar radiofrequency to address consumer demand for minimal downtime procedures that deliver natural-looking results. Unlike more surgical procedures, IgniteRF treatments do not require extensive surgery or lengthy recovery periods. Engineered with the functionality to penetrate multiple tissue depths, IgniteRF is capable of treating superficial tissue at 0.5mm to deeper tissue at 60mm, giving physicians the versatility to deliver noticeable outcomes with minimal discomfort or downtime.

QuantumRF is InMode's newest breakthrough technology in its renowned portfolio of radiofrequency handpieces. It is the ultimate minimally invasive technology, deploying fractionated radiofrequency (FRF) to maximal depths to heat deeper layers of the skin. QuantumRF is available in two lightweight cannulas: QuantumRF 10 for smaller, more delicate zones and QuantumRF 25 for larger areas. Certified by Health Canada for skin tightening, it delivers safe, quick, and highly efficacious procedures, enabling practices to provide consistent, unparalleled outcomes to consumers seeking a more youthful appearance.

Moshe Mizrahy, CEO and Co-founder of InMode, commented, "Launching IgniteRF in Canada further expands our global innovation footprint, bringing our fastest, most efficacious technologies to more doctors who want to provide their patients with exceptional results."

About InMode

InMode is a leading global provider of innovative medical technologies. InMode develops, manufactures, and markets devices harnessing novel radiofrequency ("RF") technology. InMode strives to enable new emerging surgical procedures as well as improve existing treatments. InMode has leveraged its medically accepted minimally invasive RF technologies to offer a comprehensive line of products across several categories for plastic surgery, gynecology, dermatology, otolaryngology, and ophthalmology. For more information about InMode and its wide array of medical technologies, visit www.inmodemd.com.

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1064477/5298285/InMode_Logo.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/inmode-announces-health-canada-certification-of-the-igniterf-platform-with-the-new-quantumrf-technology-302460553.html

© 2025 PR Newswire
