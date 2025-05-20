Tonner-One World Holdings, Inc.: Tonner One World Eliminates Over $700,000 in Toxic Debt, Signs Agreement to Acquire $1.3M Revenue-Generating Company, and Outlines Strategy for Growth and Market Advancement

With major debt eliminated, revenue-accretive acquisitions underway, and new AI tools in development, Tonner signals a transformative leap in its operational and shareholder value strategy.

HOUSTON, TX / ACCESS Newswire / May 20, 2025 / Tonner One World Holdings, Inc. (OTC PINK:TONR) today announced a series of pivotal developments reflecting significant progress in the company's financial restructuring, acquisition strategy, and forward-looking business objectives.

Tonner has successfully eliminated over $700,000 in toxic convertible debt due to the expiration of the statute of limitations on many of its legacy notes. This legal mechanism prevents creditors from pursuing claims on expired obligations, effectively removing them from the company's balance sheet. By leveraging this opportunity, Tonner has reduced a major source of potential dilution and confirmed that additional note retirements are forthcoming.

Toxic convertible notes can be highly detrimental to shareholders, often triggering large volumes of discounted stock issuances that depress market value. Tonner's aggressive approach to resolving this debt showcases its commitment to protecting investor interests and building a stronger financial foundation.

The company projects that total liabilities will drop below $400,000 within 30 days. Had the discharged notes been fully converted with penalties and interest, the resulting dilution could have exceeded $7 million. Avoiding this outcome enables Tonner to pursue growth with minimal impact to its share structure.

As part of its expansion strategy, Tonner has signed an agreement to acquire Pro Marketing Leads, LLC (www.promarketingleads.net), a high-performing digital marketing firm that specializes in real-time data generation, targeted lead delivery, and conversion-optimized outreach. Founded by veteran marketer Brad Allen, the company has earned a strong reputation for delivering consistent, high-quality results to clients across multiple verticals, including insurance, financial services, and consumer products. Pro Marketing Leads operates with a scalable business model underpinned by proprietary technology and AI-enhanced targeting systems. The company maintains a high client retention rate and is known for its performance-driven culture. Currently generating over $1.3 million in annual revenue, the business is projected to reach $2.4 million in annualized revenue within one year based on expanding demand and proven customer acquisition systems. Based on current trends, the acquisition is projected to reach $2.4 million annually within one year.

Tonner will also be executing agreements to acquire two additional companies that are implementing AI powered processes into their business model. These deals, expected to close within 30 days, will raise projected revenues to just under $2 million annually. All acquisitions will be completed using restricted common stock only, avoiding the use of company cash or debt.

In parallel, Tonner is finalizing a licensing agreement with BioQuest Corp. (BQST) to develop AI-based tools tailored for publicly traded companies. BioQuest is a publicly traded company focused on innovation in the AI and fintech sectors, with a growing suite of technology offerings aimed at optimizing business operations and investor engagement. Under this licensing partnership, Tonner and BioQuest plan to co-develop branded AI solutions that address common communication, compliance, and marketing challenges faced by public issuers and other major enterprises. The agreement is expected to unlock recurring revenue opportunities for both companies while expanding their presence in the fast-growing AI services market. This partnership supports Tonner's goal to lead in AI-powered business solutions across marketing, compliance, and automation.

Tonner is also exploring solutions to avoid a reverse stock split, aligning with its shareholder-first philosophy while positioning for future uplisting opportunities.

In a notable show of support, co-founder and former consultant Trent Daniel has voluntarily forgiven $441,000 in convertible debt owed to him by the company, further improving Tonner's financial health.

CEO Joanne Melton commented:

"These recent developments represent a major turning point in Tonner's evolution. By eliminating debt, expanding through acquisitions, and preparing for an AI-driven future, we are laying the groundwork for long-term shareholder value. Our strategic plan is designed for growth, compliance, and smart capital execution."

Tonner plans to continue targeting innovative, revenue-generating companies that align with its mission to accelerate AI adoption. The company is actively building a portfolio of high-impact, cash-flow-positive businesses positioned for long-term success.

To update shareholders and introduce key partners, Tonner will host a conference call on May 29 at 2:00 PM Central Time. The event will feature Brad Allen, CEO of Pro Marketing Leads, along with executives from the two additional companies Tonner intends to acquire. Trent Daniel, CEO of BioQuest Corp., will also participate to discuss the upcoming AI licensing partnership.

Tonner Growth Highlights

Over $700,000 in legacy debt eliminated

Convertible note risk reduced by $7M in potential dilution

Three revenue-generating acquisitions under contract

$2M+ projected annual revenue post-close

Co-developing AI tools with BioQuest Corp. for public company applications

Exploring reverse split alternatives to protect shareholder value

PCAOB audit planning underway to support future OTCQB or uplisting eligibility

Shareholder call scheduled May 29 to present growth plan and introduce new leadership.

Tonner One World Holdings is a diversified growth-focused holding company dedicated to acquiring and scaling businesses that leverage advanced technologies to drive efficiency and innovation. With a strategic focus on AI-driven marketing, automation, digital commerce, and fintech services, Tonner is actively building a portfolio of high-performance brands positioned for long-term value creation. Through acquisitions, licensing partnerships, and transparent shareholder engagement, the company is executing a transformative growth strategy aligned with emerging market opportunities.



For additional information, please visit the company's official X account at x.com/tonnerowinc. Email: info@tonnerow.com

