Operations at Phase 1 and 2 concentrators continue at reduced capacity from surface stockpiles

Operations at Kamoa mine and Phase 3 concentrator continue uninterrupted

Kolwezi, Democratic Republic of The Congo--(Newsfile Corp. - May 20, 2025) - Ivanhoe Mines (TSX: IVN) (OTCQX: IVPAF) reports today that mining operations are temporarily suspended at the Kakula underground mine at the Kamoa-Kakula Copper Complex, in the Democratic Republic of the Congo.

Over the past week, seismic activity was experienced in the eastern section of the Kakula mine, leading to Kamoa Copper's management team suspending underground operations on Sunday, May 18, 2025. All employees were safely brought above ground in line with protocols, and mobile equipment was removed from the mine workings. No injuries were reported.

Senior management and geotechnical specialists have been mobilized to conduct a thorough inspection of the Kakula underground mine, which commenced today. Seismic activity is reported to have significantly reduced in the past 24 hours and the western section of the Kakula mine has been declared safe for mining operations to resume imminently.

The inspection will continue into the eastern section of the Kakula mine, where underground infrastructure, including pumping, may be impacted.

The Phase 1 and 2 concentrators are temporarily operating at a reduced capacity, processing ore from surface stockpiles. Ore from the western section of the Kakula mine will also be processed as soon as underground operations resume. As at April 30, 2025, Kamoa-Kakula's high- and medium-grade ore surface stockpiles totaled approximately 3.80 million tonnes at an estimated, blended average grade of 3.2% copper.

Mining activities at the Kamoa underground mine and processing at the adjacent Phase 3 concentrator have not been impacted.

Ivanhoe Mines will provide further updates in due course.

About Ivanhoe Mines

Ivanhoe Mines is a Canadian mining company focused on advancing its three principal projects in Southern Africa; the expansion of the Kamoa-Kakula Copper Complex in the DRC, the ramp-up of the ultra-high-grade Kipushi zinc-copper-germanium-silver mine, also in the DRC; and the phased development of the tier-one Platreef platinum-palladium-nickel-rhodium-gold-copper Mine in South Africa.

Ivanhoe Mines is exploring for copper in its highly prospective, 54-100% owned exploration licences in the Western Forelands, covering an area over six times larger than the adjacent Kamoa-Kakula Copper Complex, including the high-grade discoveries in the Makoko District. Ivanhoe is also exploring for new sedimentary copper discoveries in new horizons including Angola, Kazakhstan and Zambia.

