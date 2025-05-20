ALKEME Insurance: ALKEME Launches ALKEME Automotive: A New Era for Automotive Insurance

Anzeige
Brisante Marktstory: Diese Energie-Aktie wird noch massiv unterschätzt - Beginnt jetzt die Neubewertung?
ACCESS Newswire
20.05.2025 15:38 Uhr
Bringing together top agency leaders with decades of specialized experience in automotive insurance

LADERA RANCH, CALIFORNIA / ACCESS Newswire / May 20, 2025 / ALKEME, a Top 35 Insurance Brokerage, is proud to announce the official launch of ALKEME Automotive, its very first sub-brand. This milestone marks a bold step forward in the company's mission to unify industry leaders and deliver innovative, tailored solutions to the automotive sector.

ALKEME Automotive brings together top agency leaders with decades of specialized experience in automotive insurance and financial services. The new sub-brand is dedicated to serving the unique and evolving needs of franchise and used car dealerships, auto repair and body shops, towing companies, auto rental businesses, parts manufacturers, and service centers.

By leveraging the collective expertise of its partners, ALKEME Automotive is poised to become a powerhouse in the industry, offering comprehensive and customized solutions for every segment of the automotive ecosystem.

"The launch of ALKEME Automotive is a testament to our commitment to innovation and collaboration" said Curtis Barton, CEO of ALKEME. "By uniting the best minds in automotive insurance and financial services, we are creating a platform that not only addresses today's challenges but anticipates the needs of tomorrow. We're excited to bring unparalleled expertise and service to every corner of the automotive industry."

"ALKEME Automotive represents a new standard in how we serve automotive businesses" said Dan Chergey, Practice Leader at ALKEME Automotive. "Our team's deep industry knowledge allows us to deliver solutions that are truly tailored to each client's needs. We look forward to helping our partners grow and thrive in an ever-changing landscape."

For more information about ALKEME Automotive and its services, please visit https://alkemeautomotive.com.

ABOUT ALKEME
ALKEME is a full-service insurance agency providing businesses and individuals with an extensive array of commercial and personal insurance, employee and executive benefits, retirement and wealth management services. Since its founding in 2020, ALKEME has completed over 50 acquisitions and serves its customers from over 60 locations in 24 states. ALKEME is ranked by Insurance Journal one of the top 35 largest agencies in the United States and by Business Insurance as the #5 fastest growing broker. Founded by owner/operators with a unique vision, ALKEME is fueled by its proven operating methodologies providing its partner agencies with the autonomy, resources and support to grow and thrive in an ever-changing insurance landscape. Visit https://alkemeins.com for more information.

Contact Information

Josh Benveniste
Marketing
jbenveniste@alkemeins.com

SOURCE: ALKEME Insurance



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/banking-and-financial-services/alkeme-launches-alkeme-automotive-a-new-era-for-automotive-insurance-1029526

