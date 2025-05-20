Nil Loy Joins Feed the Children

New Chief Legal Officer brings extensive nonprofit knowledge and strategic leadership experience

OKLAHOMA CITY, OK / ACCESS Newswire / May 20, 2025 / Feed the Children is continuing its forward momentum of growth and development with the addition of Nil Loy, who recently joined the organization as Chief Legal Officer.

In this newly created role, Nil will help enable the bold vision and expansion plans of Feed the Children with strategic counsel and leadership, particularly in directing legal, audit and risk, and business continuity functions as the organization pursues its position of continued growth globally. She will partner with the Board, CEO, executive leadership team and advise internal and external key stakeholders about critical business decisions as Feed the Children continues to plan for the future as part of the organization's new five-year global strategic plan.

Nil's vast experience across enterprise strategy and risk management, international law, contract negotiation and management, business continuity planning and crisis management, and employment and labor law will strengthen the organization's work in the US and around the world. Nil's work will support Feed the Children to build awareness of the organization's vital role in both the Non-Government Organization (NGO) sector and in providing food, personal and household essentials and quality of life resources for children and their families around the globe.

"Feed the Children is gaining a tremendous strategic leader in Nil Loy, and we all look forward to collaborating to create a world where no child goes to bed hungry," said Emily Callahan, CEO and President, Feed the Children. "Her extensive experience, combined with her passion for our mission and alignment with our values, further affirms the tremendous contributions we know she will bring to our organization."

Nil joins Feed the Children from Population Services International and HealthX Partners Incorporated, where she served most recently as General Counsel and Corporate Secretary. Over the last year, Nil was critical in combining the Elizabeth Glaser Pediatric AIDS Foundation and Population Services International into the newly formed HealthX Partners Incorporated group.

She brings valuable experience from global non-profit and for-profit sectors to Feed the Children through her roles as General and Senior Counsel at Vital Strategies, Abt Global and VeriSign. Nil received her BA and JD at the University of North Carolina, Chapel Hill, and worked for the North Carolina Supreme Court during her time there. She then pursued a career at two top-tier international law firms in New York and Washington, DC, where she and her family reside.

About Feed the Children?

Feed the Children is a leading nonprofit committed to ending childhood hunger. The organization believes that no child should go to bed hungry, and so it provides children and families in the U.S. and around the world with the food and essentials kids need to grow and thrive. ?

Through its programs and partnerships, the organization feeds children today while helping families and communities build resilient futures. In addition to food, Feed the Children distributes household and personal care items across the United States to help parents and caregivers maintain stable, food-secure households. Internationally, it expands access to nutritious meals, safe water, improved hygiene, and training in sustainable living. As responsible stewards of its resources, Feed the Children is driven to pursue innovative, holistic, and child-focused solutions to the complex challenges of hunger, food insecurity, and poverty.?

For children everywhere, the organization believes that having enough to eat is a fundamental right. ?

Learn how you can help create a world without childhood hunger at feedthechildren.org

For more information:

Kelly Frey - 405-945-4064

kelly.frey@feedthechildren.org

