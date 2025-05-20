DP World Helps Power One of the Largest Global Electric Bus Shipments, Supporting Chile's Green Mobility Goals

DP World's San Antonio terminal supports Chile's ambitious electric mobility plan with the arrival of 300 electric buses -the first in a historic 1,800-vehicle shipment to transform Santiago's public transport fleet.

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESS Newswire / May 20, 2025 / DP World is proud to support one of the largest global shipments of electric buses, advancing Chile's national commitment to sustainable urban transport. Our terminal in San Antonio has successfully received the first 300 electric buses from China - part of a total 1,800-bus fleet destined for Santiago, the nation's capital.

This landmark initiative will help Santiago reach its goal of converting 68% of its public bus fleet to electric, significantly reducing emissions and enhancing mobility for more than 3.5 million residents. The shipment marks a major milestone in global clean energy logistics, connecting Chile to a more sustainable future.

"We are pleased to have ensured the safe and timely arrival of this first batch of electric buses at our terminal in San Antonio," said Stephenie Dewulf, Commercial Manager at DP World San Antonio. "Without a doubt, these will have a positive impact on many people, and we are proud to play such a key role in Chile's automotive supply chain, leading the logistical efforts to see these buses reach their final destination as planned."

With over 90% of vehicle imports to Chile passing through DP World's San Antonio terminal, our dedicated team and specialized facilities ensure safe, efficient handling of electric buses to their final destinations.

Chile's Minister of Transport, Juan Carlos Muñoz, commented: "This is very good news for our public transportation system. This consolidates our country's leadership in the use of this type of technology, since by the end of the year, three out of every five buses circulating in Santiago will be electric."

The new fleet will add to the 2,555 electric buses already on Santiago's streets, bringing the total to more than 4,300. Each vehicle includes upgraded safety and accessibility features such as blind spot sensors, Wi-Fi, USB chargers, air conditioning, and security cameras - enhancing both passenger experience and road safety.

DP World remains committed to unlocking opportunities and driving sustainable growth. As the remaining electric buses arrive in the coming months, our San Antonio terminal stands ready to support Chile's bold transition to cleaner, smarter transportation.

