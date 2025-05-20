The Identity Authority's new podcast brings together the brightest minds in identity security to share insights, spark conversation, and shape the future of cybersecurity

Saviynt, a leading provider of cloud-native identity and governance platform solutions, today announced the launch of SaviTalk, its official audio and visual podcast, with the first episode going live on Thursday, June 5. Taping of the episodes began in April at the RSA Conference in San Francisco. SaviTalk will provide an engaging platform for thought-provoking discussion on the evolving landscape of cybersecurity, identity security, and digital transformation.

Designed to be the go-to resource for security professionals, industry leaders, and enterprises navigating the complexities of modern identity security, SaviTalk will feature insightful conversations with Saviynt's top executives, customers, and industry influencers. The podcast aims to unpack the most pressing challenges and opportunities in identity governance, privileged access management, and compliance, while also exploring the latest innovations shaping the future of cybersecurity.

"Identity security has never been more critical, and SaviTalk allows us to expand the conversation beyond traditional channels," said Sachin Nayyar, chief executive officer and founder of Saviynt. "Through this podcast, we are giving listeners direct access to industry-leading voices, real-world insights, and forward-thinking strategies to help organizations navigate today's complex security landscape."

The name SaviTalk was inspired by the concepts of TED Talks concise, insightful discussions that drive thought leadership and innovation. By incorporating Savi, the podcast stays true to Saviynt's identity while reinforcing its role as a leading voice in identity security.

"SaviTalk will be more than just a podcast; it will be a culture movement," said Tara Ryan, chief marketing officer at Saviynt. "It's how we will continue to build trust, share our unique point of view, and shape the future of identity security on our own terms."

Meet the Hosts

SaviTalk is hosted by some of the most influential experts in identity security, each bringing a unique perspective and wealth of experience to the conversation:

Henrique Teixeira, SVP of Strategy - A seasoned identity security strategist with a deep background in product and business transformation, Teixeira previously held an analyst role at Gartner, where he influenced major market shifts in identity and access management.

- A seasoned identity security strategist with a deep background in product and business transformation, Teixeira previously held an analyst role at Gartner, where he influenced major market shifts in identity and access management. Simon Gooch, Field CIO - With decades of experience advising enterprise CIOs and CISOs, Gooch bridges the gap between technology and business needs. He has led digital transformation initiatives across Europe and North America, offering a customer-first perspective that resonates with global audiences.

- With decades of experience advising enterprise CIOs and CISOs, Gooch bridges the gap between technology and business needs. He has led digital transformation initiatives across Europe and North America, offering a customer-first perspective that resonates with global audiences. David Lee, Field CTO Known for his engaging communication style and sharp insights, Lee is a go-to voice in the cybersecurity community. With experience at companies like Cloudentity, AWS, and Lockheed Martin, he brings clarity to complex topics and a vision for simplifying identity security at scale.

Known for his engaging communication style and sharp insights, Lee is a go-to voice in the cybersecurity community. With experience at companies like Cloudentity, AWS, and Lockheed Martin, he brings clarity to complex topics and a vision for simplifying identity security at scale. Jim Routh, Chief Trust Officer A legendary cybersecurity executive, Routh has served as CISO for organizations like Mass Mutual, Aetna, and JP Morgan Chase. He is widely respected for his forward-thinking approach to cyber risk, innovation, and building resilient security cultures.

With these industry experts at the helm, SaviTalk will deliver high-impact conversations designed to educate, challenge, and inspire listeners across the security ecosystem.

SaviTalk will debut Thursday, June 5, with an exclusive first episode featuring CEO Sachin Nayyar, where he shares his journey in identity security and the vision for Saviynt's future. Listeners can tune in on Spotify, Apple Podcasts, and other major streaming platforms.

Additionally, Saviynt is inviting security professionals, customers, and partners to participate in upcoming episodes. Whether it's a customer success story, a major industry trend, or an innovative security approach, SaviTalk aims to spotlight the voices shaping the future of identity security. Interested guests can submit nominations for topics and speakers through Saviynt's website.

For more information and to listen to the latest episodes of SaviTalk, visit the website.

About Saviynt

Saviynt empowers enterprises to secure their digital transformation, safeguard critical assets, and meet regulatory compliance. With a vision to provide a secure and compliant future for all enterprises, Saviynt is recognized as an industry leader in identity security whose cutting-edge solutions protect the world's leading brands, Fortune 500 companies and government organizations. For more information, please visit www.saviynt.com

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20250520848137/en/

Contacts:

Press Contact

Jacklyn Kellick

jacklyn.kellick@saviynt.com