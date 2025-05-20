Innovative-E and CPS Launch Strategic Whitepaper to Help Organizations Modernize Project Management and Transition Off Legacy Applications

New guide outlines a proven roadmap to simplify delivery, embrace Microsoft's AI-powered platform, and future-proof project and work management operations

MERRITT ISLAND, FLORIDA / ACCESS Newswire / May 20, 2025 / Innovative-e and CPS, both recognized Microsoft Partner of the Year award winners, are proud to announce the official release of their co-authored whitepaper, Modernizing Your Project and Work Management Estate: Why, When, and How. This comprehensive guide delivers a clear roadmap for organizations looking to future-proof their project and work management practices by transitioning from legacy applications and disconnected SaaS to a unified, AI-enhanced project and work management experience on the Microsoft platform.

Co-written by industry leaders Mike Taylor, CEO of Innovative-e and DigiOps, and Lester Lovelock, Head of Practice for Modern Work Management at CPS, the whitepaper presents a compelling call to action for organizations to align with Microsoft's platform-first, AI-enabled, cloud-native strategy.

"Modernizing now isn't optional - it's how organizations maximize value and stay ahead," said Mike Taylor. "This guide gives leaders the clarity and confidence to harness Copilot and AI today and transform before disruption forces reactive decisions."

Key topics include:

Why platform-first modernization is the new standard

Why transition off legacy and 3 rd party apps

How Microsoft's AI-powered tools like Teams, Copilot, and Planner are transforming project execution

Real-world modernization success stories from organizations like Network Rail, Carolinas Telco, and SNHU

Actionable strategies for planning and executing a smooth transition

Since Microsoft stopped innovation on Project and Project Online years ago and feature deprecation is occurring, this whitepaper arrives at a critical moment. It offers a timely resource for project leaders, PMOs, CIOs, and transformation teams navigating change, risk, and the growing demand for AI-powered work.

"Too many teams are stuck managing work in outdated systems that limit collaboration and visibility," added Lester Lovelock. "This paper gives them a way forward - with clarity, structure, and alignment to Microsoft's modern work vision."

To access the whitepaper and learn how to get started on your modernization journey, visit: https://hubs.li/Q03l_sz20

An interactive webinar hosted by Innovative-e and CPS will be coming soon offering a deeper dive into the strategies outlined in the whitepaper and a live Q&A with the authors.

About Innovative-e

Innovative-e is an AI-native Microsoft Solutions Partner that modernizes project and work management for high-performing teams. The 2023 & 2024 Microsoft Partner of the Year and the recipient of multiple other Microsoft Partner of the Year honors, Innovative-e empowers organizations to achieve higher performance and happier people through strategic consulting and platform-first solutions. Learn more at https://www.innovative-e.com .

About CPS

CPS is a UK-based Microsoft Solutions Partner and multi-year Microsoft Partner of the Year award winner. With decades of expertise in project and portfolio management and the Power Platform, CPS helps organizations across the public and private sectors achieve meaningful outcomes through digital transformation. Visit https://cps.co.uk for more information.

