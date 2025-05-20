ArmorSource, LLC.: ArmorSource Introduces All U.S.-Made Enhanced Trauma-Reducing Ballistic Helmet

Buy American: First-Ever Made-in-USA Helmet Meets Highest German Standard, Now Available to U.S. Law Enforcement

HEBRON, OHIO / ACCESS Newswire / May 20, 2025 / ArmorSource, a leading manufacturer of advanced ballistic head protection, proudly announces the launch of the AS-223 - a groundbreaking ballistic helmet engineered and built entirely in the United States. Designed with U.S. law enforcement in mind, the AS-223 sets a new standard in trauma reduction, ballistic performance and comfort.

The AS-223 is the first U.S.-made helmet to exceed the ballistic requirements of the most demanding international and domestic standards, including:

U.S. DEA/FBI Ballistic Protocols

German VPAM-3 - the highest European standard for head protection

NIJ Level IIIA (National Institute of Justice, USA)

Built with the proven Advanced Combat Helmet geometry, the AS-223 delivers minimal back-face deformation in the event of ballistic impact, significantly reducing the risk of blunt trauma to officers in the line of duty. Unlike other "one-size-fits-all" systems available, the ArmorSource helmet is offered in four sizes providing a comfortable fit tailored to the user. The regular, mid, and high-cut profiles are available with both bolted and boltless configurations to meet mission-specific needs.

"We designed the AS-223 specifically for the needs of U.S. law enforcement," said Pete Costanzo, Director of Sales, North America at ArmorSource. "It's a premium ballistic helmet system that was previously only available as an import from Europe. Now, like all ArmorSource head protection systems, the AS-223 is fully produced in Hebron, Ohio, using American manufacturing and technology."

Previously, helmets capable of meeting the rigorous German VPAM-3 standard were manufactured exclusively in Europe, with some units imported in pieces and assembled in the U.S. With the AS-223, ArmorSource becomes the first American manufacturer to fully construct VPAM-3-certified helmets on U.S. soil - making this high-level protection system more accessible to domestic law enforcement agencies without relying on imports.

ArmorSource is a trusted provider of ballistic head protection to U.S. military and law enforcement organizations, as well as global partners across Europe and beyond. The company's next-generation helmets offer ultra-lightweight protection with enhanced ballistic, environmental, and mechanical performance.

For more information or to request a demo of the AS-223 helmet, please contact:

Pete Costanzo

Director of Sales, North America

Email: pcostanzo@armorsource.com

Phone: 740-928-0070 X129

