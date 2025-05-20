Wilmington, Delaware--(Newsfile Corp. - May 20, 2025) - SweetNight, a trailblazer in sleep innovation, introduced the CoolNest Memory Foam Mattress, its most advanced cooling sleep solution to date. Engineered specifically for individuals who experience overheating or night sweats, the mattress is designed to improve sleep quality by maintaining a consistently cooler and more comfortable sleeping environment, which has quickly become the new favorite of most hot sleepers and night sweaters.

This mattress is tailor-made for hot sleepers, night sweaters, back pain sufferers, and anyone who believes a better day starts with deeper rest. With temperature regulation so effective it's been described as " cool enough for a polar bear ," the mattress delivers measurable comfort benefits for those seeking better sleep and better mornings.





Designed with SweetNight's proprietary CoolNest Cooling System, the mattress delivers up to 8° cooler sleep temperatures, offering a much-needed escape from night sweats and sleep disruptions.

The magic begins with the CoolNest Cover, engineered with 3D weaving technology and over 10,000 micro-ventilation pores to boost breathability by 35%. The PCMflux High Resilience Foam in the middle features a hollow core structure that is three times more breathable than standard foams and is infused with an advanced phase change material (PCM) that stabilizes body temperature during the night.Enjoy a cool and cozy night's sleep

But the CoolNest Memory Foam Mattress isn't just cool, it's also designed with an ergonomic 5-zone support for excellent support. Certified by the American Chiropractic Association (ACA), the mattress is meticulously designed to maintain spinal alignment, relieve pressure points, and improve overall sleep posture. By addressing common causes of poor sleep such as misalignment and tension, CoolNest enables users to recover more effectively overnight, improve mobility, and start each day with greater energy, focus, and resilience. Whether you're a side sleeper, back sleeper, or someone who changes positions frequently, the mattress adapts intelligently to your body-transforming rest into a tool for better living.

As an honorary member of the International Sleep Products Association (ISPA), SweetNight is committed to health and sustainability, ensuring a safe and comfortable sleep environment for every user. Its fabrics are OEKO-TEX certified and its foam is CertiPUR-US certified.

"Sleep is no longer a luxury-it's a necessity," says a SweetNight spokesperson. "CoolNest was born from our commitment to helping people sleep deeper, cooler, and better.

About SweetNight

SweetNight is a rapidly growing global mattress and sleep solutions company bringing high quality sleep related products to the world.

Starting from humble beginnings as an affordable mattress manufacturer, SweetNight realised that "modern sleepers needed modern sleep solutions", and began developing high-quality mattresses using eco-friendly production techniques. The initial SweetNight product line, which focused on affordable luxury was a great success in the American market, with endorsement from industry experts and media such as Forbes, SleepFoundation, Slumber Yard and more.

The CoolNest Memory Foam Mattress is now available for purchase on SweetNight.com as well as on their Amazon, Wayfair and Walmart stores.

Cooler Nights, Better Mornings Start Now.

Discover more at: www.sweetnight.com

