Dienstag, 20.05.2025 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Brisante Marktstory: Diese Energie-Aktie wird noch massiv unterschätzt - Beginnt jetzt die Neubewertung?
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
20.05.2025 16:10 Uhr
Pangea Reports Major Sustainability Gains in 2024

Strengthening Its Role as a Leader in Responsible Leather Manufacturing

Rochester, MI, May 20, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pangea, a global supplier of premium automotive leather, released its 2024 Sustainability Report, detailing significant progress across environmental, social, and governance (ESG) initiatives. Now in its fourth consecutive year, the report underscores the company's leadership in sustainable leather manufacturing and its commitment to transparency and innovation across the value chain.

Key highlights from the 2024 report include:

  • Scope 1 and 2 emissions reduced by 12.5%, surpassing 25% reduction from Pangea's 2021 baseline, with strong contributions from solar energy projects.
  • Expanded use of renewable chemistry, with 20.4% of chemical inputs now derived from bio-based sources-supporting a transition away from petroleum-based inputs.
  • Water conservation milestones, including an 8-14% reduction in consumption from retanning and finishing operations.
  • Zero-waste achievements, including the full diversion of leather shavings at the León, Mexico facility, contributing to a 68% global diversion rate.
  • Industry-leading certifications maintained, including Leather Working Group (LWG) Gold status and a NQC rating that outperforms both the leather and broader automotive supply sectors. All while adding OEKO-TEX certifications, where products are tested to the most stringent safety standards-commonly reserved for baby products.

"As automotive customers seek to decarbonize their supply chains, our work in traceability, energy efficiency, and responsible chemistry proves that leather can-and should-be part of a sustainable solution," said Roger Pinto, Global Director of Sustainability & Innovation. "This report is a testament to our team's vision, our customers' trust, and our ability to drive real change through measurable action."

The 2024 report also emphasizes Pangea's ongoing leadership in shifting industry narratives-highlighting the lower-than-expected carbon impact of leather in updated life cycle assessments and reinforcing the importance of utilizing hides as a byproduct of the beef industry to prevent waste.

Pangea's sustainability strategy remains anchored in material traceability, renewable inputs, circular economy practices, and social equity. Looking ahead, the company is targeting top-tier ESG ratings and deeper collaboration with customers to promote leather as a durable, low-impact, and ethically sourced material for next-generation vehicle interiors.

To download the full 2024 Sustainability Report, visit www.pangeamade.com/sustainability.

  • 2024 Sustainability Report - Third Edition (https://ml.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/3e2dfb30-5de7-4d43-8a70-3a3d51997fb1)
  • Crafted with Purpose: Color, Material, Finish Innovation (https://ml.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/f0831b4f-a877-4a32-8f83-fec83ed5f264)


Jacquelyn Smith Pangea 2484362200 JSmith@PangeaMade.com

