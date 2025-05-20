BrightSource announce today the collaboration with Doral Energy on cutting-edge renewable energy management!

As part of this partnership, BrightSource's OASES Energy Management System (EMS) will be deployed across Doral's PV and energy storage projects to maximize efficiency, enhance grid stability, and drive profitability.

"We are proud to work alongside Doral Energy, a leader in the renewable energy sector, to develop smarter and more sustainable energy solutions," said Izik Kirshenbaum, CEO of BrightSource. "Doral's trust in our OASES EMS underscores our commitment to innovation in clean energy management, and we look forward to expanding this partnership with more groundbreaking projects in the future."

Yaki Noyman, CEO of Doral Energy, added: "At Doral, we are constantly seeking innovative solutions that align with our vision of advancing clean energy management. BrightSource's EMS technology provides the tools we need to optimize storage and generation while maintaining grid reliability. We are eager to see the positive impact of this collaboration on our projects and the industry as a whole."

This partnership represents a significant step forward in intelligent energy management, reinforcing both companies' commitment to driving the future of renewable energy.

About BrightSource

BrightSource Energy is driving the transition to a sustainable energy future with OASES, its AI-powered Energy Management System (EMS). This advanced SaaS solution optimizes renewable energy and storage assets, enhancing profitability, reliability, and efficiency. With smart pricing and bidding strategies, OASES maximizes revenues while ensuring grid resilience. BrightSource empowers clients with cutting-edge tools for a smarter, more sustainable energy landscape.

www.brightsourceenergy.com

www.linkedin.com/company/brightsource-energy

About Doral Energy

Doral Group is a global renewable energy leader, specializing in the development, construction, and operation of renewable energy projects, including solar and energy storage systems. Doral Group is a publicly traded company on the Tel Aviv Stock Exchange in Israel and is active, inter alia, in Israel, Europe, and the United States. Its global project backlog is about 17.1 GW (DC) of solar projects and 17.3 GWh of storage.

doral-energy.com

