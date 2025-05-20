Smart Cities Market worth $1,445.6 billion by 2030- Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets

DELRAY BEACH, Fla., May 20, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The Smart Cities Market size will grow to USD 1,445.6 billion by 2030 from USD 699.7 billion in 2025, at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 15.6% from 2025 to 2030, according to a new report by MarketsandMarkets.

Browse in-depth TOC on "Smart Cities Market"

500 - Tables

100 - Figures

550 - Pages

Download PDF Brochure @ https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownloadNew.asp?id=542

Scope of the Report

Report Metrics Details Market size available for years 2019-2030 Base year considered 2024 Forecast period 2025-2030 Forecast units Value (USD) Million/Billion Segments covered By Focus Area (Smart Transportation, Smart Building, Smart Utility, Smart Citizen Services), By Smart Transportation [Offering (Solutions, Services), Type], By Smart Building [Offering (Solutions, Services), Type], By Smart Utility [Offering (Solutions, Services), Type), By Smart Citizen Services (Smart Healthcare, Smart Education, Smart Public Safety, Smart Lighting, eGovernance) Region covered North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and Latin America Companies covered The major players in the Smart Cities Market are Cisco (US), IBM (US), Siemens (Germany), Microsoft (US), Hitachi (Japan), Schneider Electric (France), Huawei (China), NEC (Japan), ABB (Switzerland), Sutherland (US), Ericsson (Sweden), Oracle (US), Fujitsu (Japan), Honeywell (US), Accenture (Ireland), Vodafone (UK), AWS (US), Thales (France), Signify (Netherlands), Motorola (US), TCS (India), AT&T (US), Nokia (Finland), Samsung (South Korea), SAP (Germany), TomTom (Netherlands), AppyWay (UK), Ketos (US), Gaia (India), TaKaDu (Israel), Zencity (Israel), Itron (US), IXDen (Israel), Landis+Gyr (Switzerland), and INRIX (US).

A smart city uses advanced technologies and data-driven solutions to enhance urban living, optimize resource use, and improve sustainability. Key components include IoT sensors, AI analytics, smart grids, and connected infrastructure. These technologies enable real-time monitoring and efficient management of utilities, transportation, and public services. Smart infrastructure improves energy efficiency, reduces traffic congestion, and enhances public safety through predictive analytics. The adoption of smart city solutions is largely driven by rapid urbanization, environmental concerns, and the need for resilient infrastructure. Applications of these solutions range from smart waste management-which minimizes landfill use-to intelligent transport systems that reduce emissions, and green buildings that lower energy consumption. By integrating renewable energy sources and promoting eco-friendly practices, these solutions contribute to a greener future, fostering sustainable urban ecosystems that prioritize environmental conservation and improve residents' quality of life.

Request Sample Pages@https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/requestsampleNew.asp?id=542

Commercial smart buildings are estimated to account for the largest share in the Smart Cities Market during the forecast period.

Commercial smart buildings are at the forefront of the smart building segment within the Smart Cities Market, largely due to their high adoption rates in office buildings, retail spaces, and corporate office parks. This trend is driven by the demand for increased operational efficiency and cost reduction. These buildings implement various solutions, including automated building management systems (BMS) that help to reduce HVAC, lighting, and energy consumption. Smart visitor and access systems enhance security and streamline entry processes. AI-driven space optimization and data analysis maximize the use of space based on occupancy patterns. Additionally, IoT sensors monitor real-time environmental conditions, improving occupant comfort and facilitating facility maintenance. Collectively, these solutions enhance operational efficiency by minimizing power wastage, boosting security, and lowering operational costs. The strong demand for these solutions in commercial settings, combined with their scalability and measurable return on investment (ROI), solidifies their leading position in the market. Businesses are increasingly investing in sustainable, data-driven solutions to meet the evolving needs of modern cities.

By smart transportation solutions, passenger information management is expected to register the fastest growth rate during the forecast period.

Passenger information management (PIM) is expected to experience the fastest growth rate within the smart transportation segment of the Smart Cities Market. This is largely due to its essential role in improving commuter experiences and operational efficiency. PIM systems utilize real-time information, the Internet of Things (IoT), and artificial intelligence (AI) to provide accurate and timely details about transit schedules, delays, and routes. This information is delivered through mobile applications, digital signage, and in-vehicle systems. PIM enhances commuter satisfaction, encourages the use of public transport, and helps to reduce traffic congestion. The rapid growth of urban areas and the increasing demand for seamless, technology-driven transportation solutions are key factors driving the adoption of PIM. Furthermore, the integration of PIM with smart ticketing platforms and mobility-as-a-service solutions enhances accessibility. As the focus shifts toward sustainable transport initiatives and data-driven city planning, the scalability of PIM, along with its ability to streamline transit networks, is driving its growth within the intelligent transport ecosystem.

Inquire Before Buying@https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/Enquiry_Before_BuyingNew.asp?id=542

Based on region, Asia Pacific is projected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

The Asia Pacific region is projected to experience the highest CAGR in the Smart Cities Market during the forecast period. This growth is driven by urbanization, the rise of a growing middle class, and increasing government investments in digital infrastructure. The significant population increase, particularly in India, China, and Southeast Asia, is creating greater demand for smart urban solutions. Initiatives such as India's Smart Cities Mission and China's New Urbanization Plan are key factors contributing to this growth.

Additionally, an improved macroeconomic outlook, the expansion of 5G networks, and public-private partnerships are promoting the development of smart cities in areas such as energy, transportation, and public services. The adoption of new technologies, along with goals for environmental sustainability, is further fueling market expansion. As megacities continue to develop, the Asia Pacific region is well-positioned to lead global innovation in smart cities, creating technology ecosystems and catering to a large consumer base that seeks an enhanced urban quality of life.

Top Key Companies in Smart Cities Market:

The major vendors covered in the Smart Cities Market are Cisco (US), IBM (US), Siemens (Germany), Microsoft (US), Hitachi (Japan), Schneider Electric (France), Huawei (China), NEC Corporation (Japan), and ABB (Switzerland). These players have incorporated various organic and inorganic growth strategies, including collaborations, acquisitions, product launches, partnerships, agreements, and expansions to strengthen their international footprint and capture a greater share in the Smart Cities Market. These organic and inorganic strategies have allowed market players to expand across geographies by offering solutions to smart cities.

Browse Adjacent Markets: Digitalization and Internet of Things (IoT) Market Research Reports & Consulting

Related Reports:

Natural Disaster Management Market - Global Forecast to 2029

Location Based Entertainment Market- Global Forecast to 2029

IoT Market - Global Forecast to 2029

Perimeter Security Market - Global Forecast to 2029

B2B Digital Payment Market - Global Forecast to 2028

Get access to the latest updates on Smart Cities Companies and Smart Cities Industry

About MarketsandMarkets

MarketsandMarkets has been recognized as one of America's Best Management Consulting Firms by Forbes, as per their recent report.

MarketsandMarkets is a blue ocean alternative in growth consulting and program management, leveraging a man-machine offering to drive supernormal growth for progressive organizations in the B2B space. With the widest lens on emerging technologies, we are proficient in co-creating supernormal growth for clients across the globe.

Today, 80% of Fortune 2000 companies rely on MarketsandMarkets, and 90 of the top 100 companies in each sector trust us to accelerate their revenue growth. With a global clientele of over 13,000 organizations, we help businesses thrive in a disruptive ecosystem.

The B2B economy is witnessing the emergence of $25 trillion in new revenue streams that are replacing existing ones within this decade. We work with clients on growth programs, helping them monetize this $25 trillion opportunity through our service lines - TAM Expansion, Go-to-Market (GTM) Strategy to Execution, Market Share Gain, Account Enablement, and Thought Leadership Marketing.

Built on the 'GIVE Growth' principle, we collaborate with several Forbes Global 2000 B2B companies to keep them future-ready. Our insights and strategies are powered by industry experts, cutting-edge AI, and our Market Intelligence Cloud, KnowledgeStore, which integrates research and provides ecosystem-wide visibility into revenue shifts.

To find out more, visit www.MarketsandMarkets.com or follow us on Twitter , LinkedIn and Facebook .

Contact:

Mr. Rohan Salgarkar

MarketsandMarkets INC.

1615 South Congress Ave.

Suite 103, Delray Beach, FL 33445

USA: +1-888-600-6441

Email: sales@marketsandmarkets.com

Visit Our Website: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1868219/MarketsandMarkets_Logo.jpg

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/smart-cities-market-worth-1-445-6-billion-by-2030--exclusive-report-by-marketsandmarkets-302460248.html