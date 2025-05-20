Bitstamp Expands Earn Lending Program for Greater Customer Yield and Portfolio Diversity

The "Lending Expansion Pack" introduces seven new crypto assets and limited-time boosted yields

LUXEMBOURG, May 20, 2025 /PRNewswire/ --Bitstamp, the world's longest-running cryptocurrency exchange, is leveling up its existing crypto lending product with the launch of the "Lending Expansion Pack" initiative of the Bitstamp Earn Lending program. Bitstamp's new offering allows its customers to access seven new assets -DOT, NEAR, SUI, ALGO, UNI, DOGE, and PEPE- along with limited-time higher yields up to 9%, including enhanced earnings on Circle's stablecoin USDC.

The Bitstamp Earn Lending program was originally launched in 2023, rebuilding crypto lending from the ground up to maximize transparency in the lending market and allow customers to lend their digital assets easily and securely. The Bitstamp Lending Expansion pack includes the seven new assets with their respective limited-time boosted yields available until June 11, 2025.

"Since the launch of our Earn Lending program, Bitstamp has remained committed to combatting the industry's opaqueness behind crypto lending," said Jean-Baptiste Graftieaux , Global CEO of Bitstamp. "Leading with transparency and security, we're proud to incorporate these seven new assets to not only expand our offerings, but to allow our customers to diversify their digital asset portfolios while still being able to lend with total confidence."

Bitstamp's approach to lending provides daily yield, no asset lock-in periods*, and monthly reports on asset performance. For increased transparency into the lending itself, a rigorous assessment of borrowers is done in partnership with Tesseract , an FSA-regulated digital asset innovator lending company headquartered in Helsinki, adhering to global regulatory standards. This lending partnership prioritizes transparency by monitoring operations, deployment channels, and yield-generation activities on a weekly basis and ensures trustworthiness by requiring borrowers to provide at least 100% collateral for all stablecoin loans. With full commitment to transparency and daily rewards credited automatically, all monthly performance reports may be found at the Bitstamp website .

Lending is not available in US, UK, and Japan. The boosted APY offering is available until June 11, 2025.

Don't invest unless you're prepared to lose all the money you invest. This is a high-risk investment and may not be suitable for all investors. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future results. The performance of cryptoassets can be highly volatile. Learn more about risks .

*Withdrawals may require up to seven (7) calendar days' notice.

About Bitstamp

Bitstamp is the world's longest-standing cryptocurrency exchange, continuously providing safe and open access to crypto since 2011. With a proven track record and mature approach to the industry, Bitstamp provides a secure and transparent trading venue to over five million individuals and is the preferred choice for a range of institutional clients seeking a trusted partner to participate in crypto markets. Bitstamp is a sector leader in both security and compliance, with more than 50 licenses and registrations secured with financial regulators across the globe. Bitstamp is the only crypto exchange to receive nine consecutive AA ratings on Coindesk Exchange Benchmark report. Visit bitstamp.net to learn more.

