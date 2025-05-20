Sentinel Holdings LTD: Sentinel Holdings Announces Jon Rodenspiel to Join The United Security Specialists, Inc. Team

SALT LAKE CITY, UT / ACCESS Newswire / May 20, 2025 / Sentinel Holdings Ltd. ("Sentinel") (OTCQB:SNTL) announced today that it has retained the services of Jon Rodenspiel to join the senior leadership team at United Security Specialists, Inc. ("USS"), a wholly owned subsidiary of Sentinel. In addition to providing strategic leadership and management, Mr. Rodenspiel will play a key role in promoting USS' business development activities and assisting in expanding its marketing, management, and operational capabilities.

Mr. Rodenspiel brings over 30 years of corporate and managerial experience in the security and customer service industries to Sentinel. Most recently, he served as Senior Vice President at Allied Universal from August 2016 to October 2023, where he oversaw operations and sales with budget responsibility for $400 million in revenue. Under his leadership, Allied Universal achieved year-over-year EBITDA growth, and his strategic vision facilitated the expansion of networks with national and international clients. Prior to that, Jon held senior roles at AlliedBarton Security Services, including Managing Partner of the Northwest Region and Vice President of National Accounts and Government Services, managing portfolios exceeding $300 million in revenue and leading teams of up to 7,000 employees. His expertise in developing operational standards, quality assurance programs, and key performance indicators (KPIs) has consistently driven industry-leading client retention and satisfaction.

Kyle Madej, CEO of USS, stated, "We are excited to welcome Jon to our team. His extensive experience in the security industry will be instrumental in taking USS to the next level by improving our operations, enhancing our service offerings, and unlocking access to new markets."

Sentinel Holdings Ltd, through its subsidiary United Security Services provides guard services to a diverse client base in California, serving corporate and municipal sector security markets. In addition to delivering reliable security guard services for property management companies, investment corporations, and municipalities, USS offers property security risk assessments, mobile route patrols, special event security, and disaster support services. The company is pursuing growth opportunities through organic expansion and strategic acquisitions.

For more information, contact:

Sentinel Holdings Ltd.

Principal Executive Offices:

9160 South 300 West, #101

Sandy, UT 84070

www.sentinelholdingsltd.net

Kip Eardley, President

Sentinel Holdings, Ltd.

(702) 237-6834

Kyle Madej, President

United Security Specialists, Inc.

1793 Lafayette St., Santa Clara CA

408-520-1975

www.usselite.com

SEC Disclaimer Notice:

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements are based on current expectations, estimates, and projections about Sentinel Holdings Ltd.'s business, including the anticipated contributions of Jon Rodenspiel and the growth plans of United Security Specialists, Inc. Such statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied. These risks include, but are not limited to, economic conditions, market demand, competitive pressures, and the company's ability to successfully integrate new leadership and execute its growth strategy. Sentinel Holdings Ltd. undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise, except as required by law. For additional information, please refer to the company's filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.

