Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - May 20, 2025) - GoviEx Uranium Inc. (TSXV: GXU) (OTCQB: GVXXF) ("GoviEx" or the "Company"), announces that further to the filing of its audited consolidated financial statements and management's discussion and analysis for the year ended December 31, 2024, it has now voluntarily filed its Annual Information Form for the year ended December 31, 2024. These filings can be found on the Company's website at www.goviex.com and under the Company's SEDAR+ profile at www.sedarplus.ca.

About GoviEx Uranium Inc.

GoviEx (TSXV: GXU) (OTCQB: GVXXF), is a mineral resource company focused on the exploration and development of uranium properties in Africa. GoviEx's principal objective is to become a significant uranium producer through the continued exploration and development of its mine-permitted Muntanga Project in Zambia.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release. No stock exchange, securities commission or other regulatory authority has approved or disapproved the information contained herein.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/252730

SOURCE: GoviEx Uranium Inc.