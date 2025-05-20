A groundbreaking report authored by Claude Moniquet and Genovefa Etienne at the European Strategic Intelligence and Security Center (ESISC) highlights significant concerns regarding Wikipedia's role in the spread of unchecked information and its increasing vulnerability to manipulation. While the platform remains a key resource for global knowledge dissemination, its operational model rooted in anonymous, crowd-sourced contributions with minimal oversight poses substantial risks to individuals, institutions, and public discourse.

The report, titled "Wikipedia: Immense but Uncontrollable Power?", meticulously documents numerous cases where factual inaccuracies, ideological bias, and coordinated defamation campaigns have persisted for extended periods without adequate intervention from the Wikimedia Foundation. Notable instances include manipulations within the Croatian-language Wikipedia, partisan content related to the Israeli-Palestinian conflict, and defamatory entries targeting public figures, journalists, and private citizens.

One prominent example cited in the report involves Le Point, a leading French magazine, which initiated a petition after being targeted by a smear campaign on Wikipedia. Another case concerns Tamaz Somkhishvili, a British-Georgian businessman whose Wikipedia page contains a series of false and defamatory claims. Despite multiple efforts to present verified evidence to counter these allegations, the harmful content remains accessible a clear indicator of Wikipedia's ineffective redress mechanisms for wrongly targeted individuals.

The authors argue that Wikipedia's structure increasingly mirrors that of a social media platform rather than a neutral and reliable information source. The report calls on the Wikimedia Foundation to address these systemic flaws, emphasizing the need to align Wikipedia's operations with the European Union's Digital Services Act, which mandates more stringent measures against disinformation.

As the report's authors state:

"Wikipedia has become a dominant actor in the global knowledge ecosystem, but it lacks the editorial responsibility and accountability required by this role. The absence of oversight enables harm that can be long-lasting and difficult to repair."

The report concludes with a series of practical recommendations, including:

Appointing editorial representatives for each language version of Wikipedia.

for each language version of Wikipedia. Introducing clearer correction procedures to address inaccuracies and defamatory content.

to address inaccuracies and defamatory content. Developing a more transparent governance model that balances openness with accountability.

The full report is available online in both English and French:

English version: Wikipedia: Immense but Uncontrollable Power?

French version: Wikipedia: Un pouvoir immense mais incontrôlable

For more information, please visit www.esisc.org

