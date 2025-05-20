Clinical Decision Support Systems (CDSS) Market worth US$3.89 billion by 2030 with 9.6% CAGR | MarketsandMarkets

DELRAY BEACH, Fla., May 20, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The global clinical decision support systems market , valued at US$2.25 billion in 2024, is forecasted to grow at a robust CAGR of 9.6%, reaching US$2.46 billion in 2025 and an impressive US$3.89 billion by 2030. The rising adoption of healthcare IT solutions, increasing demand for better clinical outcomes, and concerns over medication errors and patient safety are driving the growth of CDSS. Advancements in AI, machine learning, and natural language processing are improving the accuracy and efficiency of CDSS tools, while government initiatives, widespread EHR use, and investments in digital health infrastructure are further fueling market expansion worldwide.

By delivery mode, the clinical decision support systems market is divided into on-premises and cloud-based modes. In 2024, the on-premises CDSS segment is estimated to account for the largest share of the clinical decision support systems market. This growth of this segment is primarily due to the growing demand for data security and control, especially among large healthcare organizations and multispecialty hospitals. On-premises solutions offer enhanced data protection, allowing institutions to manage patient information within their infrastructure, thereby reducing the risk of data breaches. These systems provide organizations with the flexibility to customize and integrate CDSS with existing healthcare systems and workflows, catering to specific organizational needs. The ability to decide when to implement software upgrades ensures that institutions have adequate time to test new features and train staff, minimizing disruptions to clinical operations.

By interactivity level, the clinical decision support systems market can be divided into active CDSS and passive CDSS. In 2024, the active CDSS is the fastest-growing segment during the forecast period. Active CDSS provides real-time alerts and recommendations directly within clinical workflows, enhancing decision-making efficiency and patient safety. Robust government initiatives promoting the adoption of healthcare IT solutions, such as electronic health records (EHRs), CDSS, and computerized provider order entry (CPOE), are significantly contributing to this growth. For instance, the US Department of Health and Human Services revised certification program rules in April 2023 to encourage greater utilization of clinical decision support tools.

By geography, The Asia Pacific region is expected to experience significant growth, with a noticeable annual growth rate during the forecast period. Key factors driving the expansion of clinical decision support systems solutions in this region include rising healthcare expenditure, growing awareness about the benefits of health IT, and expanding digital infrastructure. Rapid urbanization and increasing prevalence of chronic diseases are placing pressure on healthcare systems, prompting investments in advanced clinical technologies such as CDSS to improve efficiency and patient outcomes. Government initiatives promoting digital health, such as India's Ayushman Bharat Digital Mission and China's Health Information System reforms, are accelerating the adoption of EHRs and CDSS platforms. The growing presence of multinational healthcare IT firms, increasing collaborations with local providers, and a rising demand for cost-effective healthcare solutions are all contributing to the region's rapid market expansion.

Wolters Kluwer N.V. (Netherlands), Oracle (US), Merative (US), Change Healthcare (US), Veradigm Inc. (US), athenahealth (US), Epic Systems Corporation (US), Elsevier B.V. (Netherlands), Zynx Health (US), Koninklijke Philips N.V. (Netherlands), Medical Information Technology, Inc. (US), NextGen Healthcare, Inc. (US), CureMD Healthcare (US), Siemens Healthineers (Germany), EBSCO Information Services (US), GE HealthCare (US), eClinicalWorks (US), The Medical Algorithms Company (UK), RAMPmedical (Germany), Hera-MI (France), CareCloud, Inc. (US), VisualDx (US), Premier, Inc. (US), First Databank, Inc. (US), and Strata Decision Technology (US) are the major players in this market. These companies are mainly focusing on strategies such as acquisitions, collaborations, partnerships, expansion, and product launches and updates to remain competitive and further increase their share in the market.

Wolters Kluwer N.V. (Netherlands)

Wolters Kluwer N.V. provides comprehensive healthcare solutions, specializing in clinical decision support systems (CDSS). The company offers drug information software, point-of-care tools, bibliographic databases, and online education products that aid healthcare delivery. Its core strength lies in evidence-based, physician-authored clinical decision support resources, which enhance clinical effectiveness, patient safety, and decision-making. UpToDate, its flagship CDSS, is trusted by healthcare professionals for evidence-based insights that improve patient outcomes. Its healthcare portfolio covers clinical drug information, patient engagement, medical research, and nursing solutions, with a focus on continuous learning and safety. Wolters Kluwer operates in over 180 countries and employs approximately 21,400 professionals, delivering advanced solutions that improve healthcare practices and research worldwide.

Oracle (US):

Oracle provides healthcare information technology (HCIT) solutions, offering services that support clinical, financial, and operational functions across healthcare organizations. In June 2022, Oracle acquired Cerner, forming Oracle Cerner, a wholly owned subsidiary focused on improving patient care and population health management. Oracle Cerner delivers a connected clinical and financial ecosystem supported by offerings across cloud, licensing, hardware, and services. It operates globally across North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa, with strong supplier relationships ensuring a resilient supply chain. The company has advanced its cloud-based clinical decision support systems (CDSS) by integrating them into Electronic Health Records (EHRs) to enhance early cancer detection. These tools use machine learning to analyze patient data, helping clinicians identify cancer risks more accurately and efficiently, thereby improving oncology decision-making at the point of care.

Merative (US)

Merative formerly IBM Watson Health, is a key provider in the clinical decision support systems (CDSS) market. After becoming an independent entity under Francisco Partners in 2022, Merative has continued to deliver healthcare solutions across domains such as clinical decision support, healthcare analytics, enterprise imaging, and real-world evidence. Its CDSS tools equip physicians, nurses, and pharmacists with real-time, evidence-based insights at the point of care. According to the blog published by Merative in April 2024, the company emphasized the strategic value of CDSS investments for hospital leadership, urging a focus on evidence-based interventions to prevent medication errors, medication validation at scale to reduce cost and wastage, and streamlined access to information to support clinical efficiency and reduce burnout.

